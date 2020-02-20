Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Rolling Duffel Bag Is Under $30 on Amazon Right Now, and It Has Over 1,500 Five-star Reviews (Video)

I love duffel bags for many reasons. They have a fabric exterior, which makes it far easier to pack more than you could into a hardside bag; they’re pretty casual in terms of travel bags; and, best of all, you’re seldom forced to check them at the airport gate because they’re soft. What I don’t love about duffel bags? The fact that you have to actually carry them on your shoulder. There’s enough resting on my shoulders without adding a literal weight to them — back problems aren’t something I’m looking to add to my medical profile. Luckily, there’s a simple fix for this: Just put wheels on the thing. Case-in-point: This Rockland Luggage 22-inch Rolling Duffel Bag, which is proof that pairing function with comfort is totally possible.

The duffel bag is exactly what the title suggests, a bag that also functions like a roller suitcase thanks to two large wheels placed on its underside. It still has a strap, in case you do want to carry it on your shoulder, but I’m very much of the “with wheels like these, who needs straps?” opinion. A heavy duty polyester exterior and a hide-away handle at the top of the bag complete the design.

Rockland Luggage’s Rolling Duffel Bag Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Probably the best thing about this bag (other than how you can literally just wheel it around) is its price. It’s currently 59 percent off on Amazon, making its total price just $28. For a bona fide suitcase, that’s an extreme bargain. It comes in 37 colors and patterns, so you have tons of choices to ensure the bad matches your personal style.

With over 1,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, the bag is clearly well-loved by customers as well. As one customer wrote, “It's now been about seven years and we've been carrying [this bag] on all of our trips.”

You can check out the massively discounted bag on Amazon.

