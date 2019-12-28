This Expandable Carry-on Suitcase Has 2,000 Five-star Reviews on Amazon — and It’s Only $50 Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Finding a carry-on suitcase that’s large enough to fit everything you need for a week-long (or even longer!) trip can feel akin to the tale of Goldilocks. This one is too small, this one is too large, this one doesn’t expand enough, this one doesn’t have enough pockets… after some time, finding what’s “just right” can feel impossible, especially when taking required suitcase size dimensions for most major domestic airlines into consideration.

But you can have it all — if you look in the right place. And luckily, that place happens to be a very easily accessible website we like to refer to as Amazon. Right now, the site is offering a massive discount on a carry-on hardside suitcase from Rockland Luggage that has 2,000 five-star reviews from customers. And if that many five-star reviews isn’t a guarantee that this suitcase could be your “just right,” then what is?

The deal is for the Rockland Luggage 20-inch expandable carry-on suitcase in a champagne pink color. It’s a hardside bag made from ABS material, which is essentially an extremely durable plastic that’s made to withstand heavy use and even protect the contents of your bag from environmental conditions. It’s also a lightweight material, so it won’t add any more bulk to your bag after you pack.

The suitcase features multi-directional spinner wheels so you can simply roll the bag next to you rather than behind you. Plus, there's a sturdy telescope handle to ease any heaviness from the bag. Multiple pockets line the interior to keep you organized while you’re packing.

And the best part: It’s marked down to $50 from $120, a discount of 59 percent — and shipping is free.

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $120)

Customers talk up the bag in the reviews, calling out its large size (and expandability) as well as its seamless rolling capabilities. One reviewer commented, “it's sturdy and handled well, especially as we almost missed a flight and had to run through the airport. It easily fits in the overhead bin, even when expanded.”

With rave reviews, tons of great features, and a huge markdown, there’s not much not to love about this Rockland Luggage carry-on. You can check it out over on Amazon, and, of course, start planning your next trip.

