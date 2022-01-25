Amazon Shoppers Say This Popular Hardside Carry-on 'Rolls Like a Dream'
Whenever I travel, I do everything in my power to avoid checking a bag. Having a carry-on that's spacious, lightweight, and easy to maneuver through the airport is a must, and according to Amazon shoppers, the Rockland London Hardside Spinner Carry-on is the ″perfect″ carry-on for those looking to travel light. Right now, you can buy it on sale in several colors.
The 20-inch suitcase (or 22 inches when measured from the wheels) meets current TSA size standards for carry-on bags and is made from a durable and scratch-resistant ABS material that absorbs shock. Yet despite its tough interior, the Rockland carry-on is extremely lightweight — only 7.5 pounds — meaning that you can pack more of your belongings without having to worry about going over weight limits. The wheels have 360-degree rotation, so moving through the airport is a breeze, while the chrome handle has a soft grip covering for added comfort.
To accommodate sweaters, winter boots, and leggings for your next cold-weather trip, the Rockland suitcase's interior is lined with mesh and has a zip pocket compartment and straps to help secure your belongings. And If you need a little extra room for souvenirs on the way back, you can expand the suitcase an extra 2 inches using the exterior zipper.
Amazon shoppers are raving about the quality and effortless handling of the best-selling bag. In a review, one person said, "I looked for about a month to find a cute suitcase that would last for my daughter to take on our Disney trip. I'm so so glad we got this one. It's even cuter in person, it's so well made, and it's held up great. There's not a scratch on it, and the zippers all work well. It rolls like a dream. It's easy enough for a three year old to maneuver in an airport. I couldn't recommend it enough. The polka dots on the inside are a cute touch, too!"
Someone else said that the Rockland London Carry-on is "as light as possible while still having sufficient stiffness in its skin to protect the contents." They added that "the wheels are just about right, not super sturdy but far better than countless suitcases with flimsy wheels that are common on the market" and that it's "excellent for the price."
You can get this hardside carry-on for up to 59 percent off right now on Amazon, with prices varying based on color. And while the styles with the highest discount are listed as "temporarily out of stock" as of this writing, you can still order it now to lock in this really good sale price (Amazon won't charge you until it ships). But if you need your luggage to arrive sooner rather than later, check out the in-stock magenta and red options below.
To buy: amazon.com, $64 (originally $120)
To buy: amazon.com, $77 (originally $120)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.