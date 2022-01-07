This Water-resistant Backpack Made With Raincoat-like Material Is Perfect for All Types of Weather

I purchased my Rains Msn Water Repellent Backpack nearly four years ago, while attending college in New York City. The weather during my commutes to class varied a considerable amount, with plenty of rain and snow. While walking around campus in inclement weather, my other bags and backpacks would often become soaked, and sometimes the items inside would get damp (not ideal considering I pretty much always carried a laptop and slew of chargers with me). I came across the Rains backpack while aimlessly online shopping, and was intrigued by the material — I thought it could be the solution to all my rainy-day issues, and I was correct.