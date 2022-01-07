This Water-resistant Backpack Made With Raincoat-like Material Is Perfect for All Types of Weather
Commuting in the rain can be unpleasant, especially if you're not prepared for the incoming downpour. You may have a solid pair of rainboots to keep your feet and socks dry, a trusted umbrella to prevent your hair from becoming drenched, and a reliable raincoat to protect your outfit. However, don't forget a water-resistant bag. If you commute frequently, you're going to want a bag that won't be easily damaged by the elements, and will protect everything you're carrying such as your laptop, chargers, and books. That's where Rains Msn Water Repellent Backpack comes into play.
"Rains" is an appropriate name for a brand that makes sleek and stylish rainwear. The Rains Msn Water Repellent Backpack in particular is well-structured and made from a material that feels similar to a raincoat. It has a top-access design and relies on two buckles for closure. The straps are adjustable, and the interior has a media compartment, perfect for keeping your laptop or tablet stored away from other items in your bag.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $95
I purchased my Rains Msn Water Repellent Backpack nearly four years ago, while attending college in New York City. The weather during my commutes to class varied a considerable amount, with plenty of rain and snow. While walking around campus in inclement weather, my other bags and backpacks would often become soaked, and sometimes the items inside would get damp (not ideal considering I pretty much always carried a laptop and slew of chargers with me). I came across the Rains backpack while aimlessly online shopping, and was intrigued by the material — I thought it could be the solution to all my rainy-day issues, and I was correct.
I used the Rains backpack almost everyday after I bought it, and the water would slick right off. Post-college, it's remained my go-to for traveling, as well as for walking and commuting around the city, accompanying me on many plane, subway, and train rides. I can rest easy knowing whatever I put inside my Rains backpack will be safe from the outdoor elements, and that the bag itself has proven its durability and reliability, having held up incredibly well over the years.
Material aside, I have been perpetually impressed and, honestly, perplexed at how it manages to have such a spacious interior while maintaining a low-profile, bulk-free, and lightweight design. My backpack from college is still in top-tier condition, but when the time comes that I need to replace it, I will definitely be opting for another Rains backpack.
