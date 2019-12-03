Shop 20 Amazing Luggage Deals Happening Post-Cyber Monday
You don’t want to miss these deals!
After a whirlwind weekend of deals, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales officially wrapped up last night — well, mostly. If you didn’t get a chance to snag that Tumi suitcase or new duffle bag, there are tons of Cyber Week sales currently happening, and some of the best deals are on luggage. We’re talking steep discounts on carry-ons, weekender bags, and way more.
Thousands of products are majorly marked down right now, including this American Tourister three-piece set that’s $100 off, this expandable Tumi suitcase that’s 40 percent off, and this Nike duffel bag that’s on sale for just $30.
With so many sales happening at once, it can be overwhelming trying to navigate through them all. So we did the hard work for you and rounded up the best luggage deals available right now at Amazon, Nordstrom, eBags, and Macy’s. Keep reading to shop them all.
Best Luggage Deals at Amazon
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Lightweight Hardshell Suitcase, $51 (originally $60)
- American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Set, $70 (originally $140)
- AmazonBasics Geometric Luggage Expandable Suitcase, $54 (originally $59)
- Samsonite Winfield Hardside Checked Luggage, $124 (originally $230)
- American Tourister 4 Kix Expandable Spinner Bag, $56 (originally $80)
Best Luggage Deals at Macy’s
- Nautica Sea Tide Five-Piece Set, $150 (originally $500)
- Tag Matrix Hardside Expandable Spinner Suitcase, $90 with code FRIEND (originally $320)
- Travelpro Walkabout Carry-On Luggage, $105 with code FRIEND (originally $300)
- Samsonite Spin Tech Spinner Suitcase, $119 with code FRIEND (originally $340)
- Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag, $30 (originally $40)
Best Luggage Deals at Nordstrom
- Tumi Tegra-Lite Medium Expandable Suitcase, $588 (originally $1,050)
- Hook & Albert Twill Duffle Bag, $330 (originally $440)
- Briggs & Riley Baseline Rolling Suitcase, $539 (originally $639)
- Tumi Merge Wheeled Backpack, $460 (originally $575)
- Briggs & Riley Cabin Spinner Carry-On, $389 (originally $439)
Best Luggage Deals at eBags
- Samsonite Fiero Carry-On Hardside Spinner Suitcase, $70 (originally $190)
- eBags TLS Hybrid Spinner Carry-On, $120 with code CYBER (originally $200)
- Delsey Quilted Rolling Underseat Tote, $50 with code CYBER (originally $140)
- David King & Co. Weekend Duffel and Shave Kit Combination, $135 with code CYBER (originally $396)
- American Tourister Pops Plus Three-Piece Set, $120 (originally $220)
