This $26 Travel Backpack Is Lightweight, Water-resistant, and Pickpocket-proof

Choosing the right travel bag is so important. You want it to be lightweight and comfortable because you'll be carrying it around all day, but it still needs to be big enough to store your daily essentials. And it should also be stylish and versatile, so you can easily pair it with everything else you have packed in your suitcase.

This sleek backpack from Pincnil (amazon.com, $26) fits all that criteria and then some. Not only is the lightweight nylon bag waterproof, but it can also be worn as both a backpack and a tote bag. Plus, it's big enough to hold all your daily essentials as well as extras like a laptop, tablet, or cosmetics bag.

What's more, the stylish rucksack also has an anti-theft functionality thanks to its back zipper design. Unlike other backpacks that can be unzipped by others while you're wearing them, you have to take off this clever bag in order to access its main compartment, meaning your important items will be safe from pickpockets. It also has two side pockets, which provide separate storage for items like water bottles and umbrellas.

With details like this, it makes sense that the travel bag is the number one best-selling women's fashion backpack on Amazon with over 1,400 rave reviews. "I purchased this specifically for my overseas vacation because I wanted something to take with me on day trip excursions but I was looking for something to protect from pick-pockets. This worked out perfectly. It was large enough to hold my DSLR camera, a notebook, a small lightweight jacket, a wallet, etc. The hidden zipper made me feel protected. Will definitely use for all my future travels, festivals, day trips, etc," said one happy shopper.

"I used this backpack in Europe — Italy, Switzerland, and France," said another. "I was able to cram two iPads, a thin waterproof jacket, a wallet, cell phone, cell phone charger, and small umbrella in this bad-boy. The bag got rained on and kept the contents dry. If you're looking for an alternative to a purse for travel, look no further and just go ahead and buy this thing already."

Customers also love that the fashionable and functional backpack is actually affordable. You can shop the regular size bag for just $26 or opt for the oversized version which retails for $35. Both sizes come in black, gray, and khaki, and the smaller size also comes in a pretty blue shade. Whichever size you choose, you're definitely going to want to bring this travel bag with you on your next trip.

