This Cute Travel Wallet Will Keep All Your Essentials Organized — and It Converts Into a Crossbody

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whenever I'm traveling, I always make sure to bring an oversized tote bag to carry my belongings on the plane or train and a less bulky crossbody bag to use once I reach my destination. Unfortunately, when transferring stuff between bags, I always seem to forget something. I can't tell you how many times I've left my hotel room sans chapstick or hand sanitizer, and have to waste time replacing the items when I should be out exploring a new city.

So when I heard about Paravel's Porter Travel Wallet I was intrigued, to say the least. This clever accessory is an oversized wallet that easily converts into a sleek crossbody bag with the addition of its removable leather strap. I'm always looking for ways to stay more organized when I travel, so I decided to give it a try — and am so glad that I did.

Bigger than your average wallet, the cute travel accessory boasts three card slots and two roomy interior pockets that are big enough to hold a passport, cell phone, keys, lipstick, and more. It also is large enough to store cash (including oversized bills like Euros and Pound Sterling notes) without crumpling them.

For a recent weekend trip away, I filled the spacious wallet with all of my daily essentials and tossed it inside my tote bag along with a sweater, my computer, and other various items. The handy accessory made it extremely easy for me to keep everything organized inside my tote as all my go-to items were stored in one compact place and not scattered across the bottom of my bag like they normally are.

Once I arrived at my destination and was ready to ditch my heavy carryall, all I had to do was attach the leather strap to the back of the wallet and my crossbody bag was packed and ready to go. This marked the first time in a long time that I didn't leave a single thing behind!

The adorable travel wallet comes in two colorways. The tan canvas version retails for $125, while the black leather option is priced at $135. While both versions of the versatile bag are equally stylish, I prefer the canvas option as the brand offers three different ways to personalize it. You can choose between appliqué letters, hand-painted letters, or hand-painted emojis for an additional fee. No matter which style you choose, I would definitely recommend giving this convertible accessory a try — it helped me stay organized like nothing else.

Paravel Porter Travel Wallet in Tan Canvas

Porter Travel Wallet in Scout Tan Credit: Courtesy of Paravel

Paravel Porter Travel Wallet in Black Leather