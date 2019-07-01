This Best-selling Fold-up Travel Bag Has Been Restocked 7 Times — and Even Oprah's a Fan

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's one trait in travel bags that I value the most: a smart and practical design that makes any travel experience a little bit easier. I love bags and organizers with plenty of meaningful pockets for specific tech gadgets, and my travel bags must come equipped with that handy sleeve that slides over your suitcase handles.

As I was recently searching for a bag that I could use on vacation and pack in my suitcase — but not use as my carry-on personal item bag (I already have my favorite here) — stumbled upon Paravel's Fold-up bag, which I'm officially dubbing the emergency bag everyone should pack in their carry-on luggage. Plus, it made Oprah's Favorite Things 2018 list, so you better believe I added it to my cart immediately.

What's obviously the best part of this nylon fold-up bag is that it comes folded up in a completely flattened small pouch that's a little bit smaller than the average sized notebook — to be exact, it's 9.75" x 8" x 2.75" when folded. And because it comes like this, it's the ideal bag to pack in your backpack or suitcase if you need another large shoulder bag once you reach your destination.

When you unzip the bag from its pouch, you'll find an interior zipper pocket and a handy exterior sleeve that slips over your luggage handle. The bag is super lightweight, but expands to the typical size of a large tote — 18" x 11" x 11.5" — making it a great weekender bag or just an extra carryall to use on your trip (like if you need to haul groceries to an Airbnb or store extra rain jackets).

As one of Paravel's most popular styles, it's been sold more than 16,000 times (in only three months!) and has had to be restocked seven times already. While it's available in four different colors, you can even add a monogram for a more personal touch, so it would make a great gift, too. And if you're in the market for more fold-up items, Paravel also makes a genius Fold-up Backpack ($65), a Packing Cube Trio ($55), and a Fold-up Wash Kit ($35) for all of your travel needs. Even if you don't decide to use the Fold-up Bag for travel purposes, this must-have bag is so versatile, I think everyone should own one.

Paravel Fold-up Bag