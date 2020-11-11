This Celebrity-loved Luggage Brand Just Dropped a New Sustainable Suitcase — and It’s Already Selling Out
Even though you might have to wait a bit before you pack your bags and head out on vacation, sustainable travel brand Paravel just gave us a reason to buy new luggage and look forward to our next trip. The brand is known for its celebrity-loved nylon bags (Oprah and Kourtney Kardashian are fans) and compression packing cubes, and it just launched an upgraded version of its vintage-looking suitcases that’s designed for longer trips.
If you’re already a fan of Paravel’s carry-on suitcase, then you’ll be pleased to find out that its new checked luggage, called the Aviator Grand, has all the same features you know and love about the original. With a removable accessories pouch, TSA-approved lock, and durable, smooth-rolling wheels, the Aviator Grand has everything you’d need in a suitcase. The checked bag can fit up to 10 days worth of clothes and four pairs of shoes, according to the brand, and there’s even an interior compression board that’ll come in handy when you inevitably overpack.
In addition to its classic design and vegan leather trim, Paravel’s luggage also stands out from a sustainability perspective. Many aspects of the suitcases use recycled materials, including the polycarbonate shell, telescopic handle, and zippers — even the lining is made with 21 recycled plastic water bottles. And it doesn’t stop there: The brand also promises to offset the carbon emissions of the Aviator Grand during every step of the process (from sourcing the materials all the way to your first trip with it), making the suitcase 100 percent carbon neutral.
The Aviator Grand comes in six different colors, including options to match Paravel’s other luggage and a brand-new silver hue that’s exclusive to this size. But if you want to get your hands on one of the new checked suitcases for your next trip, you’ll have to act fast — it appears that three colors have already sold out.
