This Celebrity-loved Luggage Brand Just Dropped a New Sustainable Suitcase — and It’s Already Selling Out

If you’re already a fan of Paravel’s carry-on suitcase, then you’ll be pleased to find out that its new checked luggage, called the Aviator Grand, has all the same features you know and love about the original. With a removable accessories pouch, TSA-approved lock, and durable, smooth-rolling wheels, the Aviator Grand has everything you’d need in a suitcase. The checked bag can fit up to 10 days worth of clothes and four pairs of shoes, according to the brand, and there’s even an interior compression board that’ll come in handy when you inevitably overpack.