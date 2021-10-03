I Took Yeti's New Luggage on a Cross-country Road Trip — Here's How Durable It Really Is

Going on a trip that requires a little grit? This bag is for you.

In February, Yeti announced the launch of its first luggage line. And like its durable coolers, dry goods, and outdoor gear, its bags were expected to be tough, too. How tough? I got to test-drive one on a recent cross-country road trip.

In June, Yeti sent me a bag for a trip from Los Angeles to Rhode Island, though this wasn't any old drive. Along the way, I planned to glamp each night, meaning there were no fancy hotels in my future, only destinations where I'd have to carry, drag, and haul a bag through desert grounds, woodland areas, and muddy mountain terrain to reach camp.

I typically enjoy bringing just a carry-on, but this was a longer trip, so the brand's Crossroads 29″ Luggage did a solid job of fitting all my necessary items. Though large, the bag was surprisingly nimble and easy to carry.

As Yeti describes, the bag is covered in a water-resistant (not waterproof, so don't go scuba diving with it) fabric known as Tuffskin Nylon. It isn't stain-proof, but it is easy to clean with regular soap and water. The backing is made of polycarbonate, which will scratch eventually, but helps to keep all your things clean and dry from the elements.

Inside, the bag comes with a 70/30 split clamshell opening with a mesh divider panel to keep items in place. Each side features even more divided spaces so you can further organize. It even has a small and medium Crossroads Packing Cube, just in case. In total, it can hold up to 80 liters of goods, making it an excellent companion for longer trips, especially for anyone prone to overpacking or adventurers with a lot of gear to carry.

I used the interior spaces to keep my dirty hiking boots separate from my day clothes, and utilized the bag's outer pocket to stash some paperwork so it was easily accessible while on the road. The only potential downside of this bag is just how much you can really fit inside. Because I had to carry the bag via its side handle at a few of my campsites, the weight was a bit cumbersome. Make sure to consider your destination before deciding to overload the bag.

And it appears I'm not the only one who's a fan of Yeti's latest endeavor.

"I am not quite sure what voodoo Yeti is currently practicing, but all of their new bags and luggage are insanely well thought out, designed, and manufactured that I have yet to find one negative — aside from the zippers being a little stiff," one five-star reviewer wrote. "Five stars for me all day long. Keep up the awesome design and over-the-top gear Yeti!"

"I've been through so many suitcases and hate them all after one trip, but this is the bag. Durable, tons of compartments inside, attractive, just the best," another added. "As a hardcore overpacker, I cannot recommend this suitcase enough!"