This Convertible Garment Bag Keeps Your Clothes Wrinkle-free — and It’s Less Than $45 on Amazon

You may think that wrinkled clothing and a messy suitcase is something you’ll always have to deal with when traveling, but with the right luggage, it doesn’t have to be. According to frequent fliers, the innovative design of the Modoker Convertible Garment Bag will keep your belongings organized and crease-free every single time.

When fully opened, the travel bag looks like a regular hanging garment bag with a roomy interior that stores your suits and dresses wrinkle-free. But what sets this bag apart is the addition of two fold-out compartments that are attached to both sides. When you fold up the side pockets and start zipping up the garment bag, it instantly transforms into the shape of a duffel bag, allowing you to pack even more items like socks, shirts, and pajamas.

The clever travel accessory also has two outer pockets: one that’s large enough to store shoes and another with built-in pockets for smaller items like pens, keys, and travel documents. When folded up, the bag is compact enough to fit in overhead bins and has top handles and a removable shoulder strap that makes it easy to carry. And if you’re traveling with more than one bag, it even comes with a strap on the back that allows you to attach it to the handle of your suitcase.

Not only does the garment bag have a near-perfect rating on Amazon, but it was also one of the most purchased travel essentials by Travel + Leisure readers last year. “Easily the best garment bag I've ever owned,” raved one customer.

“This bag has been a game-changer,” said another. “I travel for work, and can easily get two full suits as well as my folded items and a pair of shoes in the bag comfortably. Best part, the suits come out wrinkle-free. I never leave reviews, but this bag is a no brainer for professional travelers.”

Customers also love that the versatile carryall is actually affordable at just $44. Whether you plan on using it for business trips, weekend getaways, or extended travels, you should definitely consider adding it to your luggage collection.

