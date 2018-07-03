Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It seems like ages ago that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally made their first official appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto. The couple was photographed holding hands (remember when that was a big deal?) as they made their way to the sporting event.

Markle kept it casual for the occasion and opted for a white button-down shirt, distressed jeans, and pair of Sarah Flint flats, but it was her chic tote that caught our attention. The former Suits actress accessorized her outfit with Everlane's signature, best-selling Day Market Tote in Cognac, which then sold out almost immediately and has been scarcely available since.

But today, Everlane has officially restocked the bag in cognac and several other popular colors like black, navy, and blush pink — that means no preorder necessary. Plus, if it's your first order with Everlane, you'll get free shipping.

The bag is made in Florence from premium Italian leather and is perfect for commuting and traveling. It has a classic silhouette with two drop handles and comes in four color options. It's versatile, fits a lot, and pretty much epitomizes timeless elegance.

If the tote looks a little too familiar, it's because more than a few celebrities have also stepped out with the same bag. Angelina Jolie can regularly be seen carrying one in black, which is also the shade that Jamie King prefers.

The Duchess is definitely in good company — and you can join the Everlane club by picking up a bag of your own.

Leather Tote Bag Credit: Courtesy of Everlane

Everlane Women's Day Market Tote

If you're looking to get Meghan's look on a budget, opt for this similar style instead.