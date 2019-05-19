Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Backpack Sold Out 10 Times in One Year— and It's Finally Back in Stock

Finding a travel backpack that meets our lengthy criteria can be tricky, but thousands of people think they've found a bag that checks all the boxes. The Brave backpack from under-the-radar vegan leather goods brand Matt & Nat sold over 10,000 units in just one year.

This take-off style has been impossible to keep in stock — last year alone, the Brave sold out 10 times, accruing waitlists in the hundreds each time inventory ran out. So why all the hype around this one bag from a relatively unknown brand?

For one, there's its excellent design. A top zip closure forms a bucket-like shape that's ideal for holding a ton of stuff without adding extra bulk. The bag's carriage can fit a 13-inch laptop, shoes, a change of clothes, and a water bottle. A zip-up front pocket makes reaching your wallet or passport easy.

This best-selling rucksack is also incredibly comfortable, thanks to its adjustable, double-lined straps that provide ample weight distribution. Made with sustainable materials like a vegan leather shell and recycled nylon lining made from plastic bottles, the bag does what it can to have a negative footprint.

Usually available in 10 colors, the bag is already selling out again in a couple of shades. Shop the bag that refuses to stay in stock for $150 at Matt & Nat.