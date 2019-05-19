This Backpack Sold Out 10 Times in One Year— and It's Finally Back in Stock

It's already starting to sell out again.
By Laura Reilly May 19, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Courtesy of Matt & Nat

Finding a travel backpack that meets our lengthy criteria can be tricky, but thousands of people think they've found a bag that checks all the boxes. The Brave backpack from under-the-radar vegan leather goods brand Matt & Nat sold over 10,000 units in just one year.

This take-off style has been impossible to keep in stock — last year alone, the Brave sold out 10 times, accruing waitlists in the hundreds each time inventory ran out. So why all the hype around this one bag from a relatively unknown brand?

For one, there's its excellent design. A top zip closure forms a bucket-like shape that's ideal for holding a ton of stuff without adding extra bulk. The bag's carriage can fit a 13-inch laptop, shoes, a change of clothes, and a water bottle. A zip-up front pocket makes reaching your wallet or passport easy.

This best-selling rucksack is also incredibly comfortable, thanks to its adjustable, double-lined straps that provide ample weight distribution. Made with sustainable materials like a vegan leather shell and recycled nylon lining made from plastic bottles, the bag does what it can to have a negative footprint.

Usually available in 10 colors, the bag is already selling out again in a couple of shades. Shop the bag that refuses to stay in stock for $150 at Matt & Nat.

Credit: Courtesy of Matt & Nat

To buy: mattandnat.com, $150

© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com