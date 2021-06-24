Louis Vuitton's New Eco-friendly Collection Is Perfect for Travelers

The brand is on a mission to become more eco-friendly — and it all starts here.

Louis Vuitton wants you to feel good about looking good, which is exactly why it's launching a new eco-responsible line.

On July 16, the luxury brand will launch the Felt Line, which features three iconic Louis Vuitton pieces: a Keepall, a soft trunk, and an overcoat. But, while the designs may be old favorites, the materials are all new and include organic cotton, recycled wool-based jacquard, 100% recycled polyester derived from existing stocks, and recycled plastic. Even the brand's chains and corners on the Soft Trunk were produced using 70% recycled plastic, and the leather is all certified for its environmentally-friendly tanning methods.

"The unpredictable result of this jacquard underscores the uniqueness of each leather good, on which the Monogram pattern appears and disappears thanks to a lurex thread tufting," the French brand shared in a statement. "The global process emerges in every detail of these three light and practical models, as well as in a form of stylistic adaptation. The lining comes from the House's existing stocks of 100% recycled polyester, which have been upcycled, thus maximizing the use of existing materials and limiting production."

For the line, the team also created one more surprise: a recycled and remixed logo. According to WWD, the new logo is meant to mimic the symbol for recycling credited to Gary Anderson. The logo comes printed on a leather patch drawn from the brand's existing stocks.

The new Louis Vuitton Eco-friendly Collection Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

"Today, we're furthering our commitments by extending our sustainable development approach to all of the raw materials with the goal of reaching 100 percent responsibly sourced raw materials by 2025," Christelle Capdupuy, Louis Vuitton's global head of sustainability, told WWD. "We also target the use of existing stocks of raw materials, in order to preserve natural resources."