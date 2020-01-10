I Found the Perfect Travel Backpack From Lo & Sons — and It’s 40% Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Lo & Sons

When searching for the “perfect” travel backpack, there are a few prerequisites that must be met. It needs to be lightweight, but tough enough to withstand the most adventurous of trips; large enough to fit things like a laptop, blanket, and a reusable cup, but compact enough to still fit under an airplane seat. Not many backpacks fit all of these prerequisites while also remaining stylish enough to take out in public.

Of course, the key words here are “not many.” There are a few bags that fit the above parameters, one being the Rowledge bag from the chic travel bag company Lo & Sons. And, even better, it just so happens to be 40 percent off — bringing its total price down to $225.

Lo & Sons is one of those brands that produces really great products at a luxury price point, and also rarely offers massive discounts. This 40 percent markdown on the Rowledge bag is part of the brand’s winter sale, which features cult-favorite items like The Claremont crossbody camera bag at a 50 percent discount. In other words, this is not a markdown that’s to be missed, because it may literally only come around once a year.

The Rowledge backpack is special for a few reasons. Its thoughtful placement of zippered pockets is one of them. In addition to a front pocket and multiple bottle holders, the bag also features a small zipper on top that’s perfect for stashing a passport or ID card when you’re rushing through an airport. Its front pocket also includes an interior pocket, and there are multiple pockets inside the main compartment of the bag. If you’re as obsessed with organizing your bags while you’re packing as I am, this is the backpack for you.

Material-wise, the Rowledge is as tough as you’ll need it to be during your travels as well. It’s made from a lightweight, study nylon material that’s water-resistant, so there’s no worries about the bag tearing or breaking while you’re traveling. The front pocket is made from a nappa leather material that’s known for being soft, and it’s often used for car seats in luxury materials.

Image zoom Courtesy of Lo & Sons

To buy: loandsons.com, $225 (originally $375)

It’s designed to fit a 13-inch laptop inside of a special sleeve in its main compartment — and it even features water-resistant zippers to ensure that your laptop stays safe and dry when it’s in there in the event of any rain or liquid spillage. Plus, the sleeve on the back is made to slide over the handles of suitcases, which is ideal if you’re primarily using the bag to travel.

Although there are seven different color options to choose from on Lo & Sons, only the navy, red, and green colors fall under the 40 percent discount. Two of the black colors (one with a camel interior and gold zippers and one with a lavender interior and silver zippers) are marked down to 30 percent off, while the other two black colors (one with a lavender interior and gold zippers, and one with a grey interior and gold zippers) are full price.

You can check out the bag over at Lo & Sons, and, of course, start planning your next trip ASAP.

