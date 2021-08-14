This Gorgeous Leather Sling Bag Is the Perfect Travel Companion — and It's 35% Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're looking for a bag that's stylish, roomy, and will go with just about any outfit, look no further. The Lo & Sons Bond can be worn as a sling bag across the chest or as a fanny pack around the waist, making it the perfect bag for both every day and travel. In fact, I've worn it every day for weeks — out to run errands, to meet friends for dinner, on bike rides, and on a recent weekend trip — and I frankly don't see myself switching to another bag any time soon. It's basically become an extension of me since I got it.

Not only is the style of the Bond super on trend at the moment, it's also super utilitarian. It doubles as its own wallet with several interior card slots and a handy exterior slot on the backside for subway cards, hotel room keys, or other tickets that you might need easy access to (especially, if like me, and you're always running to catch the train). A back zippered pocket is a perfect place to keep a passport or other valuables tucked away. It also features several interior mesh compartments for organizing lip balm, earphones, or keys so that everything inside isn't a jumbled mess.

Lo & Sons Bond bag back exterior Credit: Courtesy of Lo & Sons

The main compartment also has a surprisingly large capacity, and actually fits a bit more than just the bare minimum essentials. It has ample room for sunglasses, a bottle of water, hand sanitizer, or even a small umbrella — all things that come in handy when you're out sightseeing or cruising around a new city for hours on end.

Lo & Sons Bond bag interior pockets Credit: Courtesy of Lo & Sons

The bag, even when packed full, is totally comfortable to wear: the wide, soft nylon straps don't chafe the shoulder or neck, and when used as a fanny pack, provide enough support on the hips that the bag doesn't feel awkward. While crossbody bags often make my back hurt after a long day of walking around, I wore the Bond all day with zero complaints. If I did grow tired of having it around my torso, or felt like it was getting in the way, all I had to do was snap it around my waist, and voila, I was hands-free and happy.

The version of the Bond that I have and love is made of buttery-soft sheepskin leather — and although I usually bristle at using this word, it is actually sumptuous. I was concerned that the leather version might feel heavy, but it's actually very light, at only 1.2 pounds. The bag also comes in a super lightweight water-resistant polyester made from recycled plastic bottles (we love to see companies using more sustainable materials) that clocks in at only half a pound. And although I was a bit worried that the leather could easily get water damaged, I was actually caught in a rain storm the other day, and the leather still looks good as new. The brand does, however, recommend using a leather conditioner and avoiding extended water exposure to better protect the bag.

Since the days of free checked bags are gone, packing minimalism has become a necessary modus operandi for any trip. This do-it-all bag is truly the ideal bag to pack: it can be dressed up or down, carried all day, and goes from day to night seamlessly. The sling bag/fanny pack style goes naturally with casual looks, making it a great accessory for jazzing up a basic tee and trousers, or even athleisure. But because it's made of gorgeous black leather, the bag also works with nicer outfits for a night out at a restaurant or bar.

For traveling, especially on crowded subway cars or buses, the bag feels ultra secure. Worn close to the body on the front, with sturdy zippers that actually require a bit of force to pull open, I dare any pickpockets to try anything funny with it. And as much as I typically love the capacity and ease of wearing backpacks, I've always hated having to take off and swing the backpack around to the front to get anything out of it — not to mention having to wear it on my chest on crowded public transportation to be extra safe. The Bond keeps everything close at hand, just a zipper pull away. Plus, hands-free carrying is invaluable while traveling. Photo taking, guide book holding, bike riding, eating and drinking, Google Maps referencing — everything becomes easier with a sling bag!

If you're thinking about purchasing the Bond, do so soon during Lo & Sons' Summer Sale, which ends Labor Day weekend. Tons of styles are on sale, including some of our other favorite travel bags, the Catalina Deluxe, the perfect weekender with a separate compartment for shoes and other miscellany, and both versions of their durable laptop backpack, the Hanover 2 and slightly larger Hanover Deluxe 2.

The Bond in sheepskin leather is currently at 35 percent off. As one reviewer exclaimed, "I found the one!... I wanted something simple but also says luxury. I searched for almost a month and fell for The Bond and I'm so happy with it."