This Is the Most Wished for Travel Bag on Amazon

This holiday season, give your favorite travelers what they really want.

There's no such thing as "too many" travel bags. Every traveler needs options: whether you're packing for a weekend in the country or a few days in a new city, one travel bag can't cover all the needs of your upcoming trips.

According to Amazon, this leather satchel is the single most wished for travel bag on the shopping site. It's the perfect holiday purchase for your favorite digital nomad who's always working on the go.

It should be noted that with everyone cramming in their last-minute wish list making before Dec. 25, the Most Wished for list is constantly changing, but this bag has remained a top pick.

The satchel has a 4.4-star rating and is $74.99. The 14-inch bag comes in four styles, from sleek and modern black leather to time-worn, cool beaten brown. It's crafted from real buffalo leather and designed to protect a laptop from the wear and tear of being carried around town.

Travelers who need a good organizational system will love the bag's various pockets and systems, including a zipper pocket for important documents, large open pockets for items that need easy access, and even RFID-blocking spots for credit cards.

Messenger Bag Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

"Still big enough to carry everything that I need, but not so big that I feel like I'm carrying an oversize duffel bag," Amazon reviewer Dustin O. wrote. "I love this thing."

And, according to reviewers, it's the perfect size for all your day's needs. "I can comfortably hold my laptop (14") in one section, my iPad Pro in another, some papers I am working on, writing instruments, chargers, and a few extras (glasses, lens wipes, etc.) without impacting the shape or exceeding this bag's capacity," user Hopelessly Caffeinated in Phoenix wrote.