A versatile, functional backpack is a must for anyone who's constantly on the go. While style is definitely a factor, a truly good bag should also provide an organized space to carry and protect your most important belongings (like your laptop, phone, portable charger, and travel documents, just to name a few). If you're currently on the search for such a backpack, consider giving Amazon's number one best-selling laptop backpack a try.

The Kroser Laptop backpack is perfect for everyone from travelers and commuters to students and parents. Its leather and nylon exterior not only looks sleek, but it's also water-repellent to keep your valuables safe and dry. On the inside, you'll find enough room and organizational pockets to store a laptop up to 15 inches long, small items like credit cards, keys, and a phone, and larger items like a camera, headphones, or books in the main compartment. Plus, the multi-use bag features a zippered front compartment for easy access to essentials and two exterior side pockets to hold reusable water bottles or umbrellas.

The durable construction includes reinforced edges and a steel frame to maintain the bag's shape. Whether you opt to wear the thick straps on your back or hold the leather handle by your side, the bag will remain lightweight and easy to carry. The two-in-one, backpack-purse hybrid also comes in two sizes (one for holding a 14.1-inch laptop and one with the capacity for a 15.6-inch device) for you to choose from, depending on your needs.

Perhaps the most game-changing feature of the laptop backpack is its built-in USB port that allows you to charge your device with any connected power bank inside the bag. While the bag doesn't come with a portable charger, you can buy one separately to plug in and stow in a special compartment inside the bag. This smart design allows the USB cord to snake through the outside of the bag, so you can use your device to look up directions or call a car while it charges.

KROSER Laptop Backpack Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $33

According to more than 1,300 five-star reviews on Amazon, the travel backpack is versatile enough to act as a professional work bag, a carry-on travel backpack, or even a chic diaper bag—proving that functionality and style don't have to be mutually exclusive.

"This bag does it all," one reviewer wrote. "I love how the bag opens up on top and you can see everything, straight from the beginning. No digging, no shuffling, no unzipping multiple pockets looking for what you need, no flaps hanging over and getting in your way. Beautiful."

Another said that the multi-purpose bag is great for holding a lot without putting extra strain on your body, like some other bags can. "I am a mom of two small children and I [am a] teacher. This bag holds everything without giving me back pain… I like this bag so much more than an over the shoulder bag which hurts my shoulder because I put so much in it."