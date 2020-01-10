This Hardside Carry-on Has Over 1,900 Five-star Reviews On Amazon — and It’s Only $56 Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Finding a lightweight, durable hardside spinner suitcase that fits all of the carry-on size restrictions from airlines (but is also large enough to fit more than two things) can seem like an impossible task. While you’re always going to be able to find carry-on luggage to take with you on a plane, it takes more time and effort to search for a bag that’s not so small it’s made for ants. But trust me: It’s not impossible.

I know this because, while searching Amazon for the perfect bag myself, I stumbled across a carry-on suitcase that fits all of these requirements and more. And it’s only $56. Meet: the Kenneth Cole Reaction Out of Bounds spinner carry-on suitcase.

At first glance, this bag seems rather normal, if not on the smaller side. However, it’s got a few features that really set it apart — and for such a low price point, there’s not much not to love about it.

First off, it’s a hardside bag, so it’s going to protect your belongings that much more during your travels, whether you’re using the bag as a carry-on or checking it. The shell is water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about your clothes somehow getting soaked and ruined in transit. (This is a real risk: Once, a checked suitcase of mine showed up to the baggage carousel at my destination absolutely soaked thanks to a rain storm outside). The corners are protected with guards to absorb any shock that might occur if the bag is tossed around, too, so you don’t have to worry about keeping your fragile items in there.

Its multi-directional four-wheel spinners will make running through airports, train stations, and the like a breeze, and multiple pockets and organizational features inside of the bag make packing easy. Also, the suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty, in the event that anything happens and you need to get it fixed.

But the real benefit to this bag: its size. It doesn’t look like a big bag, but, as one customer wrote about the bag in their five-star rating on Amazon, “This suitcase is amazing. It looks tiny, but like the TARDIS [from Doctor Who], it's bigger on the inside.” So, as a whole, the bag is 21.75 inches tall, 14.5 inches wide, and it has a depth of 8.5 inches. Now, this is roomy, but it’s also a hardside bag — those shells tend to take up a lot of space that could be used for packing.

That’s not the case with the Out of Bounds carry-on. Despite being a hardside luggage, its interior packing dimensions are not that different: It comes in at 20 inches tall and about 13.25 inches wide, with a depth of 7.5 inches, perfectly fitting the standard carry-on requirements of most airlines. And since it only weighs about 6.25 pounds, it won’t take up too much of your allotted carry-on weight requirements either.

Amongst the over 1,900 five-star reviews left for the suitcase on Amazon, words like “sturdy” and “perfect size” make appearances multiple times. When talking about a hardside spinner carry-on, those are exactly the words you want to see in reviews.

You can check out the bag on Amazon — and be sure to add it to cart before your next trip.

