Amazon Shoppers Use This Versatile Sling Bag for Work, Travel, and the Gym

Remember how, in elementary school, picking out a new backpack was an exciting adventure that could make or break your school year? Shopping for a new one was like the equivalent of shopping for a new pair of comfortable shoes or for a new cute dress in the adult world. For travelers, beach-goers, parents, and full-time workers, there’s a backpack out there that will bring back those warm, fuzzy feelings of adolescence — just ask one of the nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers who love the style.

Rated at a near-perfect 4.8 stars, the Kavu sling backpack is a game-changer for those who often find themselves on the go. It’s the No.1 best seller on Amazon’s climbing slings page, but you don’t have to find a belayer to get use out of this thing. Shoppers say the bag is actually perfect to use as a purse, gym bag, or carry-on because of its incredibly comfortable and secure design. (Would you expect anything less from a bag loved by rock climbers?)

Instead of the typical frumpy dual backstraps, this bag has one diagonal strap made with rope. Yes, rope. This allows for a flexible and comfortable fit that’s anything but bulky. It’ll move with your body and keep you from getting those classic sore shoulder aches, even after long days. It’d be great to use while touring and traveling, or hiking and walking.

It’s so soft and luxe that one imaginative shopper said it has “the comfort of 1,000 marshmallows.”

Other shoppers say that even after years using and abusing this bag, it maintains its quality and performance. And because it’s made with water-resistant polyester, there’s no place this bag can’t go. You won’t be missing anything on the storage side of things, either. The Kavu sling bag comes with two large main compartments that can fit laptops and notebooks, an internal zip pocket that offers extra security, and two front flaps with enough space to hold other small items.

“Beats the heck out of a fanny pack and is much more comfortable,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Lots of space for your phone, water bottle, camera, and more. You can wear it on your back, swing it around to the front, or wear it like a shoulder holster for security.”

Below, shop the multifunctional bag that can do it all.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

