Photographers Are Raving About This $40 Leather Canvas Camera Bag

For photographers who travel constantly, a good camera bag to protect your equipment on-the-go is an absolute must. Not only should these bags include adequate padding to safeguard fragile camera bodies lenses, but they should also be non-bulky and adaptable enough to keep up with your jet-setting lifestyle.

Amazon shoppers found a bag that meets all of these requirements and more: the Kattee Leather Canvas Camera Bag. More than 1,000 reviewers gave this versatile messenger bag a 4.6-star rating, and even better is that you can get it for just $40.

Along with a wide center compartment that’ll easily fit all your belongings, Kattee’s camera bag comes with both a zipper and a buckled flap overtop to ensure everything stays secure. While it’s made of strong leather and canvas materials, this bag still feels incredibly lightweight, owners say, and comes with an optional padded insert that has plenty of room to hold more than one lens along with the camera’s body. Many shoppers found that the space between the insert and the inner side of the bag comes in handy for holding notebooks, folders, or even a laptop upright.

What’s more, the dividers that come in the insert are also removable, so you can shift it accordingly to fit different-sized cameras or lenses. And if you opt to take out the equipment insert completely, this camera bag transforms into a travel messenger bag: With the zipper closure as well as numerous side pockets, it’s perfect for holding travel essentials like portable chargers and earplugs (and your passport, of course).

Photographers have been raving about the multi-use camera bag; some even call it their “go-to travel bag.” One reviewer said it’s the “perfect gig bag” and added, “The reinforced leather corners on the bottom are nice and the camera insert pockets are thick and semi-rigid. I’d buy this bag again in a heartbeat.”

“I love this bag!” another wrote. “I have used it to bring my photography equipment with me in several cities. I got to take it with me on a two-week trip to Japan. It held up great with all the walking and hiking that I did.”

Not only is this convenient carryall affordable, but it also comes in six different color options. With so many smart features, including various pockets, removable padded dividers, and an adjustable shoulder strap, this roomy bag will keep your gear safe and secure during your travels so you don’t have to worry about anything except capturing as many photos as possible (and of course, showing them off to friends once you return). After all, if you didn’t take pictures, did you even go?

