Kate Spade Has so Many Great Travel Bags Right Now — and You Can Get 20% Off
If you're looking for a new bag to bring on your next trip, call off the search because you're in the right place. Kate Spade New York has a treasure trove of great bags for travel right now — whether you're shopping for a personal item that can hold anything and everything (and yet still look like a proper purse), a sturdy laptop bag that's worthy of replacing your current work tote, or a versatile little crossbody that's perfect for going from day to night. And best part is we even scored you a 20% off discount code. (You are the most welcome.)
We already did the hard work of scouring through the site and picking out our top Kate Spade purses (and phew are we tired). Listen, it's always hard picking favorites. So we chose 14. Below, you'll find everything from large leather tote bags to stylish, night out-worthy crossbodies to even a Mini Mouse-inspired backpack that's perfect for a day at a Disney park.
Just scroll through to shop our picks, but not without using our exclusive discount code, of course. From now until April 22, you can enter the promo code TANDLMDAY19 at checkout to get 20% off full-priced items at Kate Spade (and be sure to check out the brand's current sale-on-sale where you can get an extra 30% off items already on markdown with the code JOYSOFSPRING).
Margaux Large Work Tote
To buy: katespade.com, $303 with code TANDLMDAY19 (originally $378)
Sam Denim Large Pocket Tote
To buy: katespade.com, $183 with code TANDLMDAY19 (originally $228)
Nicola Mod Dot Large Satchel
To buy: katespade.com, $455 with code TANDLMDAY19 (originally $568)
Molly Large Tote
To buy: katespade.com, $183 with code TANDLMDAY19 (originally $228)
Sydney Large Double-zip Satchel
To buy: katespade.com, $303 with code TANDLMDAY19 (originally $378)
Polly Medium Backpack
To buy: katespade.com, $279 with code TANDLMDAY19 (originally $348)
Polly Small Convertible Crossbody
To buy: katespade.com, $159 with code TANDLMDAY19 (originally $198)
Sylvia Universal Slim Laptop Bag
To buy: katespade.com, $239 with code TANDLMDAY19 (originally $298)
Margaux Large Tote
To buy: katespade.com, $239 with code TANDLMDAY19 (originally $298)
Sam Large Pocket Satchel
To buy: katespade.com, $319 with code TANDLMDAY19 (originally $398)
Amelia Large Tote
To buy: katespade.com, $375 with code TANDLMDAY19 (originally $468)
Kate Spade New York for Minnie Mouse Neema
To buy: katespade.com, $263 with code TANDLMDAY19 (originally $328)
15-inch Nylon Tech Backpack
To buy: katespade.com, $207 with code TANDLMDAY19 (originally $258)