Kate Spade’s Surprise Holiday Sale Features Travel Bags and Accessories Up to 75% Off

You may have thought that the days of flash sales galore were behind us now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over — but Kate Spade has proven that is very much not true. Its surprise holiday sale features tons of items marked down for up to 75% off. Bags that used to be more than $400 are now under $150, wristlets are as cheap as $39, and jewelry holders are less than $30. Honestly, the prices are so low, it almost feels like up is down and down is up! But, you know, in a good way, because saving money is always great.

While Kate Spade is first and foremost a fashion brand, it also low-key features some great travel accessories, making this sale a perfect opportunity to stock up on travel bags (read: big totes that fit lots and lots of stuff) and other items like makeup bags, shoulder bags, passport holders, and even laptop sleeves — all of which are crucial when you’re on the road — for next to nothing.

The sale also offers free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada, so you don’t have to worry about filling your cart with gifts for friends, family, and yourself (okay, mostly yourself) only to find that the shipping fee is adding to your total.

It’s worth noting that the sale ends on December 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and the items are selling out pretty quickly — so if you have your eye on anything, pick it up sooner rather than later.

Check out the best deals on travel accessories from the Kate Spade surprise holiday sale below.

