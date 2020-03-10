Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale Includes Amazing Deals on Travel Bags — and Everything Is Up to 75% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With a new season comes new sales to help you refresh all parts of your wardrobe, and that includes your travel bag collection. To that end, Kate Spade just launched its March surprise sale, which is offering up to 75 percent off everything from tote bags to backpacks to purses plus free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada.

Many of the bags included in the sale are large, which make them perfect overnight bags during quick trips or carry-on purses during longer vacations. And style-wise, the discounted bags are incredibly versatile, so there’s an option to match everyone’s travel look. Chic, big enough to fit a change of clothes, and marked down — what more could you ask for?

Bags that were originally over $400 are now under $100, and backpacks that were originally more than $200 are now less than $80. With prices this low, you don’t even have to pick just one bag — you can add a handful to your cart and still pay the same price as you would have if you’d just bought one bag at full price.

The deals are only available until March 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Considering there’s a limited amount of time to make your purchases, we took the liberty of highlighting the best deals on travel bags included in the Kate Spade March surprise sale. You can check out our picks below.

Ellie Large Flap Backpack Credit: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Hollie Spade Clover Geo X-large Dome Crossbody Credit: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Dani Large Triple Compartment Credit: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Ellie Heart Print Large Tote Credit: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Briar Lane Quilted Medium Convertible Shoulder Bag Credit: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Dawn Medium Backpack Credit: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Lalena Large Pocket Tot Credit: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Shore Street Margaretta and Tinie Bundle Credit: Courtesy of Kate Spade