When it comes to traveling with young children, flying is probably the most stressful mode of transportation. Not only do you have to make sure the kids stay entertained in the airport and throughout the flight, but you also have to lug around all of their gear and essentials (plus your own). Car seats are a necessity while traveling with toddlers and infants and they can also be one of the best travel hacks to make your life easier while flying, but the bulky items are also notoriously hard to pack — aside from being heavy, they also tend to be awkwardly-shaped and difficult to carry, especially if you're running to catch a flight.

Thankfully, frequent flyers have discovered the J.L. Childress Padded Car Seat Travel Bag that makes it incredibly easy for parents to tote around car seats hands-free. The handy travel backpack is specially designed to fit most car seat models in its spacious interior. Along with padded back and shoulder straps that make the bag super comfortable, the water-resistant material helps keep the car seat dry even if you get stuck in the rain.

It even boasts dual lockable zippers that won't snag or become detached. The best part? You can utilize the extra space in the roomy bag to store all your child's other essentials on trips, like diapers, wipes, and clothing — which comes in handy since most airlines let you check a car seat for free.

J.L. Childress Ultimate Travel Bag Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

With features like this, it makes sense that more than 2,000 Amazon customers gave the car seat carrier an impressive 4.4-star rating and an overwhelming number of glowing reviews. "If you're doing any sort of travel with a car seat, do yourself a favor and buy this bag. It was a game changer for us," said one customer. "The backpack style makes it easy to carry, it's padded so everything stayed intact with no damage when it's checked, and there is plenty of room for all of your little one's stuff once you've put the car seat in. This was the only bag we needed to pack for a recent five-day trip — everything our daughter needed fit inside with room to spare. One of the best baby gear purchases I've made."

Another shopper wrote, "Wow, this is a total must-have for parents traveling with children who have car seats. My family was planning a trip that required us to fly and I thought this product might be useful. So I purchased on Amazon and brought it with us to the airport, and I am so glad that we did. When traveling with kids not only do you have to carry the bags, but you must hold on to your kids. Being able to take the large car seat and wear it on my back made life much easier. We have since used this and checked it on multiple trips and it has survived well."