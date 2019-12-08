Thousands of Travelers Are Obsessed With This Roomy Two-piece Luggage Set — and It's on Sale for $55 Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

With the holidays right around the corner, you probably have some trips planned for the near future. Whether it’s a quick weekend getaway or an extended Christmas vacation, the right travel bag can make or break a trip. If you need to upgrade your luggage collection before your upcoming travels, you’re in luck!

Thousands of Walmart shoppers have deemed this two-piece set by iFly the only option you need. Each set comes with a 20-inch hard-sided rolling suitcase and a matching travel case. Not only does the suitcase boast a telescopic retractable handle and four double wheels with 360-degree navigation, but it also has an expandable zipper that can add two inches of space.

RELATED: Shop 20 Amazing Luggage Deals Happening Post-Cyber Monday

The interior of the carry-on suitcase includes a fully-lined zip enclosure, two mesh pockets, and adjustable tie-down straps to keep your belongings organized. What’s more, the matching travel case has zippered compartments and pockets and can be used to store your toiletries or other small travel essentials.

With details like this, it’s no wonder why more than 3,500 Walmart shoppers gave it an impressive 4.6-star rating; many raved about how lightweight and spacious the bags are, and said they’re easy to travel with.

Along with a 10-year warranty, the luggage duo comes in five different colors: navy, burgundy, fuchsia, blue, and olive,. And did we mention it’s on sale? Normally priced at $80, the top-rated set is currently marked down to just $55 — making this one deal that’s too good to pass up.

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: walmart.com, $55 (originally $80)