This Water-resistant Backpack Is One of Amazon’s Most Wished-for Travel Items

When a product lands on Amazon’s list of most wished-for travel products, you can pretty much assume it has a gold seal of approval from shoppers. That’s why we often scan the top 10 items on this frequently updated page to discover some of the best travel gear the site has to offer, and this water-resistant backpack with rave reviews is the most recent ranking item to catch our eye.

It’s currently the second most wished-for travel product (right behind this anti-theft backpack), and it’s small enough to go with you on any adventure. But despite its petite size, the bag can still store all of your essentials.

Its main compartment closes with a double zipper and includes multiple small pockets to keep your belongings organized and secure — use them to hold your phone, pens, passport, and other travel documents. The spacious interior also features a large pocket fit for holding an iPad or a laptop with a screen size of up to 13 inches.

On the outside, you’ll also find two more pockets perfect for storing a reusable water bottle or small umbrella. Plus, a front zipper pocket with a secure flap closure can hold other items you may want easy access to, like keys, earphones, a portable charger, or even an iPad mini.

Made of durable nylon fabric, the backpack is water- and scratch-resistant. It also features a comfortable ergonomic design with padded reinforced straps to protect your shoulders that easily adjust for a customized fit. If your shoulders need a break, carry the bag by its top handle.

Amazon shoppers love how much storage this small backpack offers and say that it’s both durable and comfortable. One reviewer even likened it to more expensive backpacks: “Honestly this is the best small backpack I’ve ever had! It’s sturdy and has the perfect amount of pockets,” she wrote. “I compared it to my Fjallraven Kanken backpack and it barely stacked up to this bag.”

The bag is available in 34 fun designs, including solid purple, floral patterns, and color combinations like red and gray. Grab one today before your next trip.

