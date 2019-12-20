This $30 Dopp Kit Is so Good, Even Pilots Use It

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Staying organized is the key to any packing strategy, which is why every frequent flyer needs a reliable dopp kit at their disposal. While some luxe sundry bags are expensive, nothing beats an affordable one that you can toss into your luggage without a second thought.

So if you’re in need of a new toiletry bag, look no further than the number one best-selling carry-on luggage item on Amazon: the Herschel Chapter Travel Kit. Made of durable polyester fabric, it costs just $30, and you can take it anywhere.

At just five inches tall and 8.5 inches wide, the small bag has enough room to carry everything from a toothbrush to deodorant to makeup. It comes with a carrying handle and an internal mesh sleeve to keep your belongings organized inside. The main compartment is waterproof to keep clothes and any other items in your carry-on safe from potential spills in the bag, and there’s a small zippered pocket on the front for squeezing in a few extra things.

The dopp kit features Herschel’s signature tag and comes in so many fun colorways, including arctic blue, a vintage floral print, and a tropical watercolor pattern. You can also choose from two sizes: the Carry-On three liter or the Classic five liter.

So far, the travel kit has inspired hundreds of positive reviews from users who say that bag is sturdy, stylish, and highly durable. “I've lugged, thrown, tossed, and slid this everywhere I go and it holds up extremely well,” one reviewer wrote. “[It] sounds silly but I genuinely get excited every time I am able to use this.”

Even an instructor pilot gave the travel kit five stars. “I don’t think I’ve been this happy with a product I’ve gotten on Amazon in a long time,” he said. “It’s like the company studied my airplane before they made it. It is PERFECT. The dimensions are spot on, [and the] material is superior to purpose-built flight bags.”

Below, pick up your own Herschel travel bag from Amazon before your next trip.

To buy: amazon.com, $30