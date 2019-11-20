Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Nothing can make or break a trip quite like a suitcase. Not only can the right piece of luggage make packing less stressful, but it can also make navigating through a crowded airport so much easier. And if you can find a versatile option that will work for different lengths and types of trips? Even better!

That's why we were so excited to discover the Hanke Expandable Suitcase. Made from a scratch-resistant polyester material, the innovative bag features four sturdy spinner wheels and durable zippers that won't snag. And while most convertible suitcases can only expand once, this genius option boasts two expandable compartments — meaning the lightweight suitcase can grow in size by 60 percent.

When not in use, the convenient bag can also fold flat and shrink down to less than five inches in height, making it super easy to store. Its compact size also allows it to be packed inside another suitcase, making it a great option for souvenir shoppers.

With details like that, it's no wonder the smart suitcase has earned itself a near-perfect rating on Amazon. "This was a lifesaver. Folded down flat enough to fit into carry-on luggage on a trip to Japan. Expanded it in stages as we shopped and checked it on the trip home. Sturdy enough to arrive undamaged at the airport. A great purchase," raved one shopper.

"I bought this for my 10 day trip to the Greek islands," said another. "First I'm impressed by the quality! Wow! Super sturdy. Went 24 hours around the globe. My favorite part is the wheels!! It rolls so easy. I used the shoulder strap to pull it next to me and it was smooth as a puppy. Went into the overhead bins so easily. For the price, I could believe it. I'm going to buy another one for my husband. Best luggage for carry on with the flexibility of check in. My only design improvement is that I wish it had internal pockets. But this bag is my best luggage purchase. Five stars for sure!!"

While most customers had no issues rolling the expanded suitcase, a few mentioned that packing their heaviest items on the bottom and lighter pieces up top made it easier to navigate. The travel bag also comes with an adjustable shoulder strap in case you prefer to carry it like a duffel or garment bag. Whether you're looking for a compact carry-on or a full-sized checked bag, this three-in-one suitcase has got you covered.

