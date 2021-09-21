Tumi's Best-selling Suitcases and Bags Are Nearly Half Off in This Flash Sale
In the world of traveling, some things don't require an investment. Opting for a $16 top-rated neck pillow instead of one in the hundreds probably won't interfere with your in-flight snooze, but when it comes to luggage? More often than not, cutting corners just ends up costing you in the long run when you have to replace it.
So while quality luggage isn't always exactly the most affordable purchase, it's one that's worth it. And since right now you can snag a piece from one of the biggest brand names for up to 40 percent off, there's never been a better time to upgrade your own go-to travel bag.
Thanks to a flash sale happening at Gilt, you can take your pick of more than 100 pieces by Tumi including hardside luggage, carry-on bags, and travel backpacks. You can also save on crossbody purses, totes, and wallets to make all your post airport travels easier, too.
If you're in the market for a new checked bag, you won't want to miss out on a chance to get this 28-Inch bag from Tumi's Tactics collection while it's 40 percent off. The bag, which is made from lightweight polycarbonate and durable hard plastic shell, weighs in at 9.4 pounds. No wonder it's an ideal choice when it comes to making the most of your space packing for longer trips.
Whether it's for a hands-free airport experience or an easier morning commute, a reliable backpack can do it all. Right now, you can get a luxe one that fits it all starting at $263, and if you're more of a pattern person, consider the fun floral nylon style that's currently 29 percent off.
While the flash sale technically ends on Sunday, the thing about Gilt is that once something is gone, it's gone — and pieces are going quickly. But no need to worry about that, because we've done the heavy lifting and rounded up the best pieces on sale and in stock right now. So all you have to do is grab one and move on to more exciting things. Like say, planning your next trip?
Below, see our favorite Tumi luggage, backpacks, and travel bags on sale now, or head to Gilt to shop them all.
Related Items
Tumi Tactics 21-Inch International Carry-On
To buy: gilt.com, $330 (originally $550)
Tumi Tactics 28-Inch Medium Trip Packing Case
To buy: gilt.com, $375 (originally $625)
Tumi Tactics 32-Inch Extended Trip Packing Case
To buy: gilt.com, $405 (originally $675)
Tumi Tahoe Finch Backpack
To buy: gilt.com, $333 (originally $475)
Tumi Merge Continental Expandable Carry-On
To buy: gilt.com, $400 (originally $650)
Tumi Alpha Bravo Barksdale Crossbody
To buy: gilt.com, $277 (originally $395)
Tumi Alpha Bravo Lark Backpack
To buy: gilt.com, $375 (originally $495)
Tumi Devoe Meadow Backpack
To buy: gilt.com, $277 (originally $395)
Tumi Stanton Marguerite Crossbody
To buy: gilt.com, $312 (originally $445)
