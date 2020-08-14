This $22 Foldable Backpack Is Perfect for Beach Trips and Camping — and It Has Hundreds of Five-star Reviews

Since long, faraway vacations may not be in the cards for quite some time, you may be opting to venture out on more daytime trips in the form of camping, hiking, or heading to your local beach. Whatever your preferred activity, you’ll need a trusty bag along for the ride. Amazon shoppers are notorious for spotting the best deals the retailer has to offer, and this durable yet lightweight travel backpack is no exception.
The G4Free Packable Travel Backpack was designed with water-resistant and tear-resistant nylon fabric, making it strong enough to withstand frequent use and lightweight enough to carry with you wherever you go. The adjustable padded shoulders allow the backpack to fit a variety of body types. It also features bungee elastic straps for securing trekking poles, fishing rods, sleeping bags, or any additional accessories to the pack, while the side mesh pocket can easily carry a large water bottle.
With one main compartment, two smaller pouch pockets, one front pouch, and two bottle holders, the roomy design lets you fit as much as you need. When you no longer need all the storage space, the backpack compactly folds into itself.
To buy: $22, amazon.com
Hundreds of five-star reviews have been left behind by happy shoppers, some of whom have even compared the $22 pack to big-name brands.
“I used it as a day pack which was great, but on days I needed to take a lot of stuff it definitely held up to some pretty intense weight as I’m not a light packer,” wrote one reviewer. “I HIGHLY recommend this product if you want the same durability and style as companies like North Face and Patagonia, but don’t want the high prices.”
“It’s been on 4 big trips with me so far (and a number of smaller ones), and it’s really an excellent bag,” said another shopper. “I can load it down with lots of things and it’s very sturdy and strong. It’s been thrown in the boots of cars, gone through the usual airplane shenanigans, gone on camping and hiking trips, and kept my things safe and dry, and is none the worse for wear so far. I really like that it packs down small for storage when it’s empty.”
The packable backpack comes in eight different colors on Amazon , but no matter which one you choose, the price will stay at the unbeatable $22.
