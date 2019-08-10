Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Our Favorite Affordable Carry-on Is Now Available in Rose Gold — and You Can Get It for 25% Off

When it comes to carry-on luggage, style is almost as important as weight, space, and function — after all, it's the bag that'll actually accompany you onto your flight for all to see, unlike your checked bag. Luckily, we've known for months that the Fortis Pro hardside spinner fits the bill in all of those categories. When we first discovered this essentially perfect $240 carry-on, it came in five neutral colors. But thanks to the craze surrounding Millennial pink, the Fortis Pro is now available in its most captivating color yet: rose gold.

Fortis Pro Traveler Hardside Spinner Carry-On Credit: Courtesy of eBags

Because we're living in the year 2019, there's plenty of pink-hued luggage available for fashion-forward jet-setters. The color is trendy, and the bright tones make suitcases easy to keep track of. But the rose gold Fortis Pro is so much more than a cute accessory to tote through the terminal — built with an interior battery compartment and external USB port, this 22" x 14" x 9" carry-on doubles as a portable charging station. And weighing in at just over seven pounds, the spinner is also expandable, sneaking in an extra 1.5" of depth for a more comfortable pack.

What will really knock you head over heels for the Fortis Pro, though, is its four smooth-rolling Hinomoto wheels. Nothing ruins a sophisticated airport stroll like your luggage awkwardly stumbling onto its side, or the wheels catching on something. With this piece's 360-degree spinner wheels, that'll never be a problem — meaning you can look just as confident as you feel with this sleek, eye-catching carry-on by your side.