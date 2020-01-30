Shoppers Call This Everlane Purse the Perfect Work Bag — and It’s Available in Two New Colors

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

Everlane is known for creating everyday pieces (at accessible price points) that deliver on both form and function. Think: stylish dresses in wrinkle-resistant fabrics and sleek heels that are made to be worn all day without wrecking your feet. The brand also consistently hits it out of the park with its leather goods.

The Italian-leather Day Glove flat is a top-seller with Travel + Leisure readers. And Meghan Markle is a fan of the brand’s Day Market Tote.

But back in 2018, Everlane debuted a new silhouette: the Form Bag, which promptly sold out. Since then, it's been a favorite travel and work bag for women who want a simple, functional, yet stylish bag for everyday use. And now, the customer-loved bag is available in two new colors: Desert Sand, a warm tan, and Biscuit, an olive-tinged taupe.

The Form bag has a surprisingly spacious central compartment for how slim the design looks — you’ll be able to fit a 13-inch laptop horizontally. There’s a slip pocket inside for easy access to your phone or other oft-grabbed essentials. And the coolest part: it's got a magnetic top closure, so there are no zippers or flaps to fumble with when one hand is occupied by a phone call, coffee, umbrella, et al.

It's also a generally comfortable bag to carry. The strap is wide and made of a soft, seatbelt-like material, so it doesn’t dig into your shoulder when you’ve got it packed to the brim (hi, airplane snacks). It’s adjustable, too, allowing you to wear the bag as a hip-height cross-body or to shorten it into a shoulder bag.

Shoppers have raved about the Form Bag, and it's easy to see why. One reviewer on Everlane's site even called it "the perfect work bag." She continued, "I'm truly obsessed with this bag, it's so chic yet durable for city life. I use it everyday!"

Another shopper complimented the bag's expertly-designed construction. "The leather is formed and keeps its shape. But, it’s not a heavy leather bag. It distributes the weight of what you’re carrying so it’s comfortable. It holds more than I need, sometimes when it has a little too much, it stays open instead of shutting with the magnet. It’s a great value for the cost. I may need another color!"

