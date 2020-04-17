Stock Up on Travel Essentials at eBags for Up to 65% Off — Including Tumi, Samsonite, and Patagonia
These are the 36 deals worth shopping.
We’re not traveling right now, and the industry knows it. The silver lining is that many travel brands are offering steep discounts while globetrotting isn’t top of mind, meaning now is the ideal time to stock up. Whether you have a vacation to reschedule or several postponed weddings to attend all over the country, you’re going to need packing and travel supplies. And there’s no better time to shop than when demand is low and supply is high.
By this point in your new coronavirus lifestyle, you’ve likely tackled every home improvement project that was on the top of your list, exhausted your DIY decor and clothing activities, and baked and eaten more loaves of banana bread than you care to admit. The time is nigh to start getting excited about all we’ll regain access to in the coming months.
To help you get ready for those upcoming adventures, travel retailer eBags is giving you a huge shopping opportunity to stock up on travel essentials and must-haves for up to 65 percent less. Shop majorly discounted best-selling luggage, backpacks, packing cubes, and more during eBags’ Spring Deal Days. Savings extend to top brands like Tumi and Samsonite as well as eBags exclusives. There are even tons of great markdowns on apparel, like Patagonia fleece pullovers and shorts. There are also sales on outdoor recreation equipment, like tents, trekking poles, and portable dog beds, which you can use right now if you’re lucky enough to live somewhere that allows for socially-distant outdoor excursions.
There are too many deals at eBags to count, but we rounded up the 36 worth shopping now while the prices are right.
Best Luggage Deals
- eBags Mother Lode Carry-On Rolling Duffel 21”, $116 (originally $210); ebags.com
- Samsonite Englewood 28" Expandable Hardside Checked Spinner Luggage, $100 (originally $210); ebags.com
- Travelpro Maxlite 5 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner, from $102 (originally $150); ebags.com
- American Tourister Fieldbrook II 4-Piece Nested Luggage Set, $70 (originally $140); ebags.com
- Samsonite Spinner Underseat with USB Port, $60 (originally $130); ebags.com
Best Duffle Bag Deals
- David King & Co. Extra Large Multi Pocket Duffel, $145 (originally $208); ebags.com
- Under Armour Undeniable Duffel 4.0, $40 (originally $55); ebags.com
- eBags Haswell Duffle, $50 (originally $100); ebags.com
- American Tourister Zoom 22" Wheeled Carry-On Duffel, $35 (originally $85); ebags.com
- David King & Co. Weekend Duffel and Shave Kit Combination, $160 (originally $249); ebags.com
Best Backpack Deals
- Samsonite Leather Slim Laptop Backpack, $100 (originally $140); ebags.com
- eBags Exo Travel Backpack, $44 (originally $110); ebags.com
- SwissGear Travel Gear 5977 Laptop Backpack, from $42 (originally $100); ebags.com
- The North Face Women's Recon Laptop Backpack 15", $60 (originally $99); ebags.com
- eBags Mother Lode Travel Backpack Jr, $77 (originally $140); ebags.com
Best Travel Accessories Deals
Best Handbag Deals
Best Business and Tech Deals
- McKlein USA W Series Lake Forest Leather Women's 15" Laptop Case, $144 (originally $200); ebags.com
- Naztech i9 Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $112 (originally $140); ebags.com
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Colombian Leather RFID Laptop Portfolio, $125 (originally $145); ebags.com
- Briggs & Riley @work Large Expandable Brief, $266 (originally $379); ebags.com
- Timbuk2 Commute Laptop Messenger, from $67 (originally $129); ebags.com
Best Clothing and Shoe Deals
- The North Face Womens Canyonlands Hoodie, $68 (originally $90); ebags.com
- OluKai Womens 'Awe 'Awe Sandal, $65 (originally $90); ebags.com
- Patagonia Women's Re-Tool Snap-T Pullover, $72 (originally $119); ebags.com
- Marmot Women's Macchia Jacket, $132 (originally $195); ebags.com
- Patagonia Women's Better Sweater Vest, $60 (originally $99);ebags.com
Best Sports and Outdoor Sales
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.