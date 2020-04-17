Stock Up on Travel Essentials at eBags for Up to 65% Off — Including Tumi, Samsonite, and Patagonia

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We’re not traveling right now, and the industry knows it. The silver lining is that many travel brands are offering steep discounts while globetrotting isn’t top of mind, meaning now is the ideal time to stock up. Whether you have a vacation to reschedule or several postponed weddings to attend all over the country, you’re going to need packing and travel supplies. And there’s no better time to shop than when demand is low and supply is high.

By this point in your new coronavirus lifestyle, you’ve likely tackled every home improvement project that was on the top of your list, exhausted your DIY decor and clothing activities, and baked and eaten more loaves of banana bread than you care to admit. The time is nigh to start getting excited about all we’ll regain access to in the coming months.

To help you get ready for those upcoming adventures, travel retailer eBags is giving you a huge shopping opportunity to stock up on travel essentials and must-haves for up to 65 percent less. Shop majorly discounted best-selling luggage, backpacks, packing cubes, and more during eBags’ Spring Deal Days. Savings extend to top brands like Tumi and Samsonite as well as eBags exclusives. There are even tons of great markdowns on apparel, like Patagonia fleece pullovers and shorts. There are also sales on outdoor recreation equipment, like tents, trekking poles, and portable dog beds, which you can use right now if you’re lucky enough to live somewhere that allows for socially-distant outdoor excursions.

There are too many deals at eBags to count, but we rounded up the 36 worth shopping now while the prices are right.

Best Luggage Deals

Best Luggage Deals Credit: Courtesy of EBags

eBags Mother Lode Carry-On Rolling Duffel 21”, $116 (originally $210); ebags.com

Samsonite Englewood 28" Expandable Hardside Checked Spinner Luggage, $100 (originally $210); ebags.com

Travelpro Maxlite 5 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner, from $102 (originally $150); ebags.com

American Tourister Fieldbrook II 4-Piece Nested Luggage Set, $70 (originally $140); ebags.com

Samsonite Spinner Underseat with USB Port, $60 (originally $130); ebags.com

Best Duffle Bag Deals

Best Duffle Bag Deals Credit: Courtesy of EBags

David King & Co. Extra Large Multi Pocket Duffel, $145 (originally $208); ebags.com

Under Armour Undeniable Duffel 4.0, $40 (originally $55); ebags.com

eBags Haswell Duffle, $50 (originally $100); ebags.com

American Tourister Zoom 22" Wheeled Carry-On Duffel, $35 (originally $85); ebags.com

David King & Co. Weekend Duffel and Shave Kit Combination, $160 (originally $249); ebags.com

Best Backpack Deals

Best Backpack Deals Credit: Courtesy of EBags

Samsonite Leather Slim Laptop Backpack, $100 (originally $140); ebags.com

eBags Exo Travel Backpack, $44 (originally $110); ebags.com

SwissGear Travel Gear 5977 Laptop Backpack, from $42 (originally $100); ebags.com

The North Face Women's Recon Laptop Backpack 15", $60 (originally $99); ebags.com

eBags Mother Lode Travel Backpack Jr, $77 (originally $140); ebags.com

Best Travel Accessories Deals

Best Travel Accessories Deals Credit: Courtesy of EBags

eBags Classic Packing Cubes 6pc Set, from $17 (originally $55); ebags.com

Flanabags AirQuart TSA-Compliant Clear Carry-on Quart Size Toiletry Bag, $20 (originally $24); ebags.com

eBags Gatemouth Toiletry Kit, $12 (originally $40); ebags.com

eBags Classic Shoe Bag, $11 (originally $30); ebags.com

Best Handbag Deals

Best Handbag Deals Credit: Courtesy of EBags

Tumi Everyday Tote, $199 (originally $395); ebags.com

Frye Melissa Satchel, from $178 (originally $388); ebags.com

Baggallini Everywhere Shoulder Bag with RFID, from $60 (originally $100); ebags.com

Nino Bossi Sweet Caroline Leather Shoulder Bag, $84 (originally $259); ebags.com

Best Business and Tech Deals

Best Business and Tech Deals Credit: Courtesy of EBags

McKlein USA W Series Lake Forest Leather Women's 15" Laptop Case, $144 (originally $200); ebags.com

Naztech i9 Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $112 (originally $140); ebags.com

Kenneth Cole Reaction Colombian Leather RFID Laptop Portfolio, $125 (originally $145); ebags.com

Briggs & Riley @work Large Expandable Brief, $266 (originally $379); ebags.com

Timbuk2 Commute Laptop Messenger, from $67 (originally $129); ebags.com

Best Clothing and Shoe Deals

Best Clothing and Shoe Deals Credit: Courtesy of EBags

The North Face Womens Canyonlands Hoodie, $68 (originally $90); ebags.com

OluKai Womens 'Awe 'Awe Sandal, $65 (originally $90); ebags.com

Patagonia Women's Re-Tool Snap-T Pullover, $72 (originally $119); ebags.com

Marmot Women's Macchia Jacket, $132 (originally $195); ebags.com

Patagonia Women's Better Sweater Vest, $60 (originally $99);ebags.com

Best Sports and Outdoor Sales

Best Sports and Outdoor Sales Credit: Courtesy of EBags

Baggallini Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $18 (originally $25); ebags.com

Mountainsmith Conifer, 5+ Person 3 Season Tent, $299 (originally $400); ebags.com

Mountainsmith K-9 Bed, $44 (originally $60); ebags.com