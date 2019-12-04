Today Is the Last Day to Shop eBags’ Best-selling Backpack for 50% Off

Image zoom Courtesy of eBags

Avid travelers know best when it comes to finding a carry-on backpack that’s worth lugging along on trips. These days, it’s almost impossible to find yourself without a laptop or a tablet, so a backpack that can hold these must-have tech gadgets is key. And you also want a lightweight design that doesn’t hurt your back after long travel days, plus enough pockets to hold the travel accessories you can’t live without.

So when we discover a highly rated backpack, like eBags’ Professional Slim Laptop Backpack with more than 5,700 positive reviews, you better believe we’re going to find out what all the fuss is about. Whether you travel often for business or just prefer a backpack for your carry-on personal item, this backpack is one of the best.

While it’s outfitted with several exterior pockets, this backpack is not gaudy in design — the bag itself is super chic and slim (hence the name), which makes it ideal for business travel. But if you’ll be taking it along with you for leisure, it’s roomy enough for a water bottle, a 17-inch laptop (it comes with its own sleeve), and any other essentials you always pack in your carry-on backpack. Weighing in at only three pounds, it also doesn’t add too much weight on your back, even if you pack it full. And with a breathable, air-mesh back panel, you’ll be comfortable wearing the bag around for hours if needed, or you can even use the pass-through trolley sleeve to secure it on your suitcase instead of carrying.

Plus, customers that call themselves “bag geeks” swear by this backpack for travel so much that they’ve dubbed it one of the easiest backpacks to navigate. Say goodbye to digging for your USB cord or computer charger; there’s a front panel organizer outfitted with plenty of pockets and a bottom zippered “garage” pocket, so you can keep everything tidy and easily accessible. The bottom pocket also has enough room for a charger, mouse, and other computer accessories.

If you’ve been in the market to upgrade your travel backpack for a while, luckily right now you can buy the Professional Slim Backpack for 50 percent off as part of eBags’ extended Cyber Week sale. So go for it — now’s the time to end your search for the perfect travel backpack (you’re welcome).

