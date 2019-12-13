Here Are the Best Last-minute Luggage Gifts From eBags That Will Arrive Before Christmas
If you have a tendency to wait to shop for holiday gifts until the very last minute, eBags has you covered. The online luggage retailer not only has a sale going on that includes many best-selling travel items for up to 60% off, but it also offers excellent last-minute shipping.
From luggage and backpacks to tote bags and packing organizers, eBags is a one-stop shop for all things travel. If you'll be traveling this holiday season or giving luggage as a gift, there's still time to order from eBags. Order by 2 p.m. EST on December 20 for standard shipping to arrive by Christmas Eve.
eBags TLS Mother Lode Weekender Convertible Backpack
To buy: ebags.com, $80 with code HURRY (originally $150)
Samsonite Englewood Expandable Hardside Carry-On Spinner
To buy: ebags.com, $70 (originally $150)
Travelpro Platinum Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner
To buy: ebags.com, $215
Samsonite Fiero 3-Piece Nested Hardside Luggage Set
To buy: ebags.com, $230 (originally $470)
eBags Classic Packing Cubes 6-piece Set
To buy: ebags.com, $30 with code HURRY (originally $55)
Briggs & Riley Baseline CX Domestic Carry-On Expandable Spinner
To buy: ebags.com, from $499 (originally $639)
American Tourister Triumph NX 20" Expandable Hardside Carry-On Spinner
To buy: ebags.com, $50 (originally $100)
Baggallini Avenue Tote
To buy: ebags.com, $84 (originally $120)
eBags Metro Tote with RFID security
To buy: ebags.com, $24 with code HURRY (originally $60)