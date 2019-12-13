Here Are the Best Last-minute Luggage Gifts From eBags That Will Arrive Before Christmas

If you have a tendency to wait to shop for holiday gifts until the very last minute, eBags has you covered. The online luggage retailer not only has a sale going on that includes many best-selling travel items for up to 60% off, but it also offers excellent last-minute shipping.

From luggage and backpacks to tote bags and packing organizers, eBags is a one-stop shop for all things travel. If you'll be traveling this holiday season or giving luggage as a gift, there's still time to order from eBags. Order by 2 p.m. EST on December 20 for standard shipping to arrive by Christmas Eve.

