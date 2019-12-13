Here Are the Best Last-minute Luggage Gifts From eBags That Will Arrive Before Christmas

By Madeline Diamond
December 18, 2019
Courtesy of eBags

If you have a tendency to wait to shop for holiday gifts until the very last minute, eBags has you covered. The online luggage retailer not only has a sale going on that includes many best-selling travel items for up to 60% off, but it also offers excellent last-minute shipping.

From luggage and backpacks to tote bags and packing organizers, eBags is a one-stop shop for all things travel. If you'll be traveling this holiday season or giving luggage as a gift, there's still time to order from eBags. Order by 2 p.m. EST on December 20 for standard shipping to arrive by Christmas Eve. 

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

eBags TLS Mother Lode Weekender Convertible Backpack

Courtesy of eBags

To buy: ebags.com, $80 with code HURRY (originally $150)

Samsonite Englewood Expandable Hardside Carry-On Spinner

Courtesy of eBags

To buy: ebags.com, $70 (originally $150)

Travelpro Platinum Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner

Courtesy of eBags

To buy: ebags.com, $215

Samsonite Fiero 3-Piece Nested Hardside Luggage Set

Courtesy of eBags

To buy: ebags.com, $230 (originally $470)

eBags Classic Packing Cubes 6-piece Set

Courtesy of eBags

To buy: ebags.com, $30 with code HURRY (originally $55)

Briggs & Riley Baseline CX Domestic Carry-On Expandable Spinner

Courtesy of eBags

To buy: ebags.com, from $499 (originally $639)

American Tourister Triumph NX 20" Expandable Hardside Carry-On Spinner

Courtesy of eBags

To buy: ebags.com, $50 (originally $100)

Baggallini Avenue Tote

Courtesy of eBags

To buy: ebags.com, $84 (originally $120)

eBags Metro Tote with RFID security

Courtesy of eBags

To buy: ebags.com, $24 with code HURRY (originally $60)

