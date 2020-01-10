I Finally Found the Perfect-sized Weekender Bag — and It’s Currently 45% Off

Image zoom Courtesy of eBags

As someone who enjoys taking weekend getaways, I’ve long been on the hunt for the right-sized weekender bag. For years, it was very much a Goldilocks situation — they were either too big and bulky or too small to fit all of my belongings. But thankfully, after much searching, I finally found my perfect option: eBags’ Haswell Weekender Duffel.

eBags is known for producing high-quality bags that are equal parts functional and fashionable, so I was not surprised when I quickly fell in love with this tote. While it looks like an oversized bag, I was shocked by how much stuff it could hold. I was able to fit everything I needed for four days away with barely any effort.

The bag itself is made from a durable water-resistant nylon material and features both top handles plus a removable shoulder strap that makes it easy to carry around. Along with a spacious interior, it also has multiple pockets that help keep all my belongings organized. But what I love most is the bag’s bottom zip-around compartment that I use to store heavier items, like shoes and books.

Not only is the sturdy duffel built to last, but it’s compact enough to carry practically anywhere. Besides bringing it on quick trips, I’ve brought the weekender along for extended vacations as well. If I plan on doing a bit of souvenir shopping, I make sure to pack this inside my suitcase, so I have an extra bag to carry them home in.

The travel bag is lightweight and lays completely flat, barely adding any weight or taking up space in my luggage. Plus, it has a strap on the back that can be easily attached to my suitcase handle, allowing me to run through the airport with ease.

Perhaps the best part? The weekender bag comes with a lifetime guarantee against defects in materials and workmanship, and it’s currently on sale. Normally priced at $100, you can score the travel essential for just $55 when you use the code BEST. We’re not sure how long the deal will last, so we suggest adding it to your shopping cart now before it goes back to full price.

Image zoom Courtesy of eBags

To buy: ebags.com, $55 with code BEST

