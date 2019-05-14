Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

eBags Snuck So Many Anti-theft Features Into This Cross-body Bag — and You Can Get One for More Than Half Off

While you're anxiously Googling the best carry-on suitcases or the best carry-on backpacks you'll need to get you to your summer getaways, you can't forget about the bags that you'll need once you actually arrive at your destination and hit the ground running.

After all my years of traveling growing up — my mom's been a flight attendant for 36 years — I've learned a thing or two about which bags you need for every type of trip. There's nothing more annoying than going on a long trip, whether it's domestic or abroad, and not being prepared with a big enough bag to hold the essentials or a small enough bag that allows you to explore without feeling weighed down. While some may prefer backpacks as their go-to day-to-day travel bags, my choice is a cross-body bag — it's the perfect in-between bag that holds just enough and can be worn across your body or over your shoulder.

That's why when I found eBags' anti-theft medium cross-body bag within the brand's in-house collection, I instantly knew it would be a good option to have on hand. When I'm traveling, I don't like to carry too flashy of a bag because bad things can happen even on trips of a lifetime — like your bag unexpectedly disappearing from the back of your chair during anotherwise perfect al fresco meal.

While it's not the most stylish of cross-body bags, it holds plenty. (Check out all of those exterior and interior pockets, card slots, and pen loops!) Plus, the main compartment is expandable with an extra 1.5 inches for even more capacity when you need it.

If you're worried about pickpocketing, it will keep your most valuable items safe too, thanks to the bag's anti-theft protection with a slash-proof strap, locking zippers, and lined pockets to protect your credit cards and passport against RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) scanners. There's even a hidden cell phone pocket that you can easily tuck your phone into while on the go instead of keeping it in a jacket or pant pocket.

Based on the bag's 300 reviews, about 92 percent of people who have tried eBags' medium cross-body bag would recommend it to others — many reviewers love the bag because it's super lightweight, the strap is surprisingly comfortable (it can adjust from 13 to 25 inches), and the bag's interior is extra roomy, allowing you to stash a mini iPad or a Kindle. If you're like me and enjoy carrying neutral-colored travel bags, it comes in four minimalist shades of black, dark grey, dark navy, and midnight blue and one bolder shade of eggplant.

Starting now until December 31, 2019, Travel + Leisure readers can receive 25 percent off all eBags styles with the code TRAVELLEISURE25. Shop the brand's medium cross-body below, and be sure to check out eBag's full collection of travel bags so that you can be prepared for any getaway, any time.

eBags Anti-Theft Medium Crossbody

eBags Cross-body Bag Credit: Courtesy of eBags