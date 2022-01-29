I've Used This Travel Backpack on Almost Every Trip I've Taken in the Last 4 Years
Packing is often a dreaded vacation step for many, but as a former travel editor and self-proclaimed packing expert, it's a task I relish. Whether you're planning a far-flung bucket list vacation or a quick weekend road trip, having the right luggage can make all the difference, and over the past decade, I've tried out dozens of carry-ons, backpacks, and totes to get my packing routine down to a science. After discovering (and discarding) a bunch a duds, the Duchamp Getaway Backpack Suitcase has become my go-to travel bag — I've taken it on nearly every trip for the past four years.
The travel backpack has a sleek nylon exterior with multiple zippered pockets, including a compartment with a battery slip pocket for a USB cable and two padded pockets for protecting laptops and tablets. Padding on the back and the straps make it super comfortable to wear through city streets and the airport alike. It's also proven to be incredibly durable, with not even so much as one sticky zipper in the several years I've been using it.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $80 (originally $175)
While it looks and carries like a regular backpack (albeit a slightly oversized one), the best part of this travel bag is that its main zipper goes all the way around, so the backpack can open like a suitcase and lay completely flat. Much like a standard carry-on, it has two equally sized interior compartments with zippered mesh enclosures. From hiking boots and sweaters to my toiletry bag and laptop, I've fit it all in this backpack — and it holds far more than any tote I've used as a personal item in its place.
Even when the Getaway is fully packed and expanded with a few more days' clothes than I can reasonably cram into my carry-on, I've been able to fit this backpack under the seat on standard airlines. On the flip side, my husband frequently uses this as his only luggage on the two- and three-day trips we take. This bag has also come in handy for dodging hefty baggage fees on budget flights where true suitcases cost extra.
The Getaway Backpack Suitcase is available in navy, olive, and black. Best of all, it's currently on sale for over 50 percent off. If you're seeking a reliable, do-it-all travel essential, snag this backpack suitcase while it's priced to move.
