This Amazon Crossbody Bag Comes in 40 Colors and Is Just $17 — and I Can't Stop Wearing It
When I asked my fiancé for a new purse last holiday season, I knew I was taking a risk. I didn't think he'd get me something horrible — he'd gifted me nice accessories before, and I trusted his taste — but the world of bags can be intimidating, and I wasn't sure that he'd know where to start, let alone what to actually buy. But on Christmas morning, when he handed me a box from Amazon, my worries instantly disappeared.
He'd gotten me a gorgeous crossbody bag in a size big enough to fit all my essentials but not so large as to overwhelm my 5'2" body. When I tried it on, I was even more impressed. The bag, from Deluxity, was surprisingly lightweight, with a long but adjustable strap that thankfully didn't dig into my shoulder.
I immediately started filling it with all my day-to-day necessities, including a notebook and my Kindle, two items I love carrying with me but that frustratingly don't always fit into the smaller bags I own. Even with the added weight, the purse stayed comfortable and completely kept its shape — no bulky, unmanageable situation here.
And then there are the pockets. The faux-leather bag has two inside pockets, one of which zips closed and is the ideal size for my wallet, as I discovered (the other, open pocket is smaller but still totally usable). Then, on the outside, there's a front zipper compartment with a cute little tassel, and while this pocket looks decorative, it's actually spacious enough to hold a phone or a key ring. Basically, whatever you might need while running an errand or heading to the airport, this purse can fit it.
Since first trying the bag out that Christmas, I've worn it countless times, bringing it with me to everything from job interviews to weekend getaways. I'd asked for a black bag, and I love this one; it goes with everything, and it doesn't get scratched up easily. If black's not your thing, though, don't fret — there are nearly 40 (!) color varieties, including several super pretty two-tone varieties. You'll find an option that feels right.
It's become my go-to accessory, and I'm far from alone in feeling this way. On Amazon, the purse has more than 5,000 positive reviews, with 79 percent of shoppers giving it five stars. They praise its color options, lightness, inexpensive price point (just $17!), and more. As one reviewer summarized, "I've looked everywhere for the perfect cross body bag, and this is it."
I may have put a lot of trust in my fiancé last December, but it definitely paid off. This is truly the best everyday bag I've ever had, and I'm sure I'll be wearing it for years to come. Pick up your own at Amazon by shopping below.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.