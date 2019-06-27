Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Any frequent traveler knows how important it is to stay organized while on the go. If you tend to pack on the heavier side because you can't be without all your favorite travel tech gadgets and their accompanying chargers, a travel organizer is totally worth the investment. And when a new line of super stylish travel pouches, bags, and organizers launches, we can't help but be instantly obsessed.

That's why we're completely in love with Dagne Dover's new Tech Capsule. If you're not familiar with the New York-based company Dagne Dover, the brand makes top-notch tote bags, duffels, and backpacks that not only look chic but are super smart — they come armed with plenty of inner pockets and organizers so that even the smallest items stay put. Dagne Dover is a bag brand that truly lives up to its motto: "Bags designed for a life in motion," and that's why it's where we often turn to when looking for innovative travel bags.

Dagne Dover New Laptop Sleeves Credit: Courtesy of Dagne Dover

Dagne's new Tech Capsule, which includes three new bag iterations for laptops and tech accessories, perfectly aligns with the brand's vision. Whether you're looking for a bag for your next business trip or an organizer to keep track of your chargers and headphones, Dagne's three new styles — the Arlo Tech Pouch, the Laptop Sleeve, and the Ryan Laptop Bag — are some of the company's most useful travel bags yet.

Each bag is made with neoprene fabric, which is hand washable and dries quickly, making them ideal for traveling. Plus, the laptop bag includes a sleeve that slips over the handles of your suitcase, which might easily be on the best inventions for travel bags. And to ensure that the new bags fit with your style and travel bag needs, each one comes in several different sizes and colors, too. Below, check out how each item can make your life easier while on the go.

Dagne Dover Arlo Tech Pouch

Dagne Dover Arlo Tech Pouch Credit: Courtesy of Dagne Dover

Never wrestle with tangled cords again. This tech pouch is available in both a small and large size, but each one is outfitted with a handy mesh pocket to hold odds and ends and elastic loops to keep all your tech gadgets secured in one place.

To buy: dagnedover.com, from $45

Dagne Dover Laptop Sleeve

Dagne Dover Laptop Sleeve Credit: Courtesy of Dagne Dover

Waterproof, coffee-proof, and spill-proof, this laptop sleeve fits a 12, 13, or 15-inch laptop and will protect your tech during the most accident-prone times. Since it has an attached cross-body strap, you can wear it as a bag, or slip it into your backpack for extra laptop protection. The interior also includes an airmesh slip pocket and is big enough for an additional tablet or notebook.

To buy: dagnedover.com, from $90

Dagne Dover Ryan Laptop Bag

Dagne Dover Ryan Laptop Bag Credit: Courtesy of Dagne Dover

Ditch the boring briefcase, this is your new go-to bag for work trips. Available in eight colors and two sizes, this bag is big (and smart enough!) to hold more than just your laptop — its five interior pockets make it easy to hold your tablet, phone, and other tech gadgets when you need to be super organized.