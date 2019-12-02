All Dagne Dover Bags Are Currently 20% Off at Nordstrom

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Whether you go on vacation once a year or are a frequent flyer, you probably know how hard it is to stay organized while traveling. And that’s why we love Dagne Dover’s travel-friendly products so much. The brand’s high-quality accessories are equal parts fashionable and functional.

Besides being made with top-notch materials like supple leather and durable neoprene, each product in the collection has a compartment or pocket for just about everything imaginable, so you never have to waste time searching for your belongings again.

RELATED: Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Amazing Travel Deals — Here’s What to Shop

Like most well-made designer bags, however, they unfortunately don’t come cheap. But thankfully, you can shop the entire line of handbags and travel accessories for 20 percent off right now thanks to Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale.

That’s right, you can score this leather card case for only $44, this oversized duffle bag for $172, and this canvas tote for just $116. To help you get started, we’ve rounded up seven of our favorite discounted travel essentials from the brand below. You’ll have to hurry, though — these incredible deals won’t last forever! Shop them now before they sell out or jump back to full price.

Medium Landon Neoprene Carryall Duffle Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $124 (originally $155)

Medium Dakota Neoprene Backpack

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $140 (originally $175)

Legend Coated Canvas Tote

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $212 (originally $265)

Lola Leather Cosmetics Pouch

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $84 (originally $105)

Essentials Coated Canvas Clutch Wallet

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $84 (originally $105)

Large Ryan Neoprene Laptop Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $124 (originally $155)

Ace Neoprene Fanny Pack

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $68 (originally $85)

More Cyber Monday 2019 News:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.