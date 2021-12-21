This Stylish Neoprene Backpack Is the Most Functional Bag I've Ever Owned

Whether I'm hiking the Lanikai Pillbox or jetting over to a nearby island, the Dagne Dover Dakota is my go-to backpack because it's supportive, has a ton of space to fit all of my belongings, and can be tossed in the wash after each use. Even the muddiest of muddy waterfall hikes fail to stain this bag permanently — it's still as sleek as the day I got it. And since I have a virtual reiki and yoga business, I always travel with my 13-inch Macbook Pro, reiki board, and crystals for remote sessions, in addition to my usual toiletries and clothes; luckily the backpack is packed with so many pockets and compartments to keep all of this organized. I especially love the mesh laptop holder, which is secured with a hook and loop closure. And on the outside, you can count on three pockets, which I use for easy access to my headphones, phone charger, and wallet.