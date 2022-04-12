The Best Crossbody Bags for Travelers

Best Overall: Kate Spade Harlow Crossbody Bag

Why We Love It: It's lightweight, sturdy, and stylish — the perfect everyday bag trifecta.

What to Consider: Certain colors tend to differ from how they appear online.

This relaxed crossbody satchel by Kate Spade is perfect for day, night, vacation, and everyday occasions. It's large enough to store all your essentials during a walking tour, but it'll never look or feel oversized or cumbersome on your hip. Constructed with luxurious pebbled leather, the timeless bag is built to last and easy to clean. It also boasts an incredibly functional build: A smooth top-zip closure secures all your items, while a hidden front slip pocket and interior slip pocket offer easy access to smaller items. Just to up the luxe factor even more, the Harlow features a small, metal pinmount logo on the front, a spade-emblazoned jacquard lining, and a 22-inch strap. Pick up this sturdy-yet-stylish option in four gorgeous hues.

Dimensions: 7.2 x 9.92 x 3.2 inches | Weight: 1.06 pounds | Material: Leather | Pockets: Interior and exterior