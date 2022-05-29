This Hardside Carry-on From Calpak Has a Secret, Easy-access Laptop Pocket — and It's on Sale Right Now
Savvy shoppers know that Memorial Day Weekend is one of the best times to score savings on big-ticket items like televisions, kitchen appliances, and so on. But if you're an avid traveler, this is also the most opportune sale holiday to stock up on gear — especially when it comes to luggage. And, there's no brand that makes travel bags quite like Calpak.
Right now, the Internet-famous travel brand is hosting a massive Memorial Day Sale across its luggage offerings, with its entire collection being marked down up to 40 percent off. This includes carry-ons, checked suitcases, and luggage sets, as well as other travel essentials like backpacks, hat boxes, packing cubes, portable chargers, neck pillows, vanity cases, and comfy pieces from its apparel section.
One markdown that's getting a lot of attention is the Hue 21-inch Carry-On Luggage — particularly because the hardshell design has an innovative, easy-access laptop sleeve, which keeps you from having to dig around in your suitcase for your devices while traveling. Originally priced at $225, it's currently 20 percent off, bringing the price tag down to $180. While it is still available in all six colors, shoppers also have the choice to pre-order the luggage in jade green, a trending color for summer, which will be available for a limited time only.
Designed to help you pack smarter and operate more efficiently when you're on the go, the durable, polycarbonate shell features a front-opening compartment with a laptop sleeve that can fit a device 16 inches in length. In addition to providing a safe and convenient spot for your computer, this convenient sleeve also has sleek pockets to hold essentials like your passport, smartphone, chargers, headphones, and anything else that you need to keep close at hand. For added peace of mind, it zips shut and has extra padding to ensure that everything inside stays safe. And if you're someone that likes to travel light, this carry-on basically eliminates the need for a personal bag.
Beyond the laptop sleeve is 19 inches of packing space (or a full 38 liters), which is optimized with compression straps, a pocketed mesh divider, and a handy catch-all pocket that can store tiny travel essentials like toiletries, jewelry, and anything else you don't want getting lost in your luggage. Additional features include its adjustable ergonomic handle, four 360-degree spinner wheels, and TSA-approved lock for extra security.
Travel enthusiasts have even given it their seal of approval. "It is the perfect size and held more than I had anticipated," one reviewer wrote. Another added that they were able to "fit four days' worth of clothing [and] accessories" in the Hue 21-inch Carry-On. A third customer called it the "most functional suitcase I've ever had."
It also won over a traveler that was hesitant of hardshell suitcases due to their "lack of outside pockets." They wrote, "This bag solves that problem for me. I think that this will last me many years." And, its sleek profile makes it perfect for everything from work conferences to weekend getaways with the family, according to another shopper.
The Hue 21-inch Carry-On Luggage is just one of the many reviewer-loved bags featured in Calpak's Memorial Day Sale. Keep scrolling to see what else you can score during the holiday event. And just remember to checkout with your items before the sale ends Monday, June 1.
