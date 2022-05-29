This Hardside Carry-on From Calpak Has a Secret, Easy-access Laptop Pocket — and It's on Sale Right Now

One markdown that's getting a lot of attention is the Hue 21-inch Carry-On Luggage — particularly because the hardshell design has an innovative, easy-access laptop sleeve, which keeps you from having to dig around in your suitcase for your devices while traveling. Originally priced at $225, it's currently 20 percent off, bringing the price tag down to $180. While it is still available in all six colors, shoppers also have the choice to pre-order the luggage in jade green, a trending color for summer, which will be available for a limited time only.