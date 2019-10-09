In case you missed it, sustainability is having a moment. With people around the globe protesting for action against climate change, using eco-friendly products has never been more popular — or more important, for that matter. And, although traveling comes with its fair share of environmental effects (from flying on planes that emit CO2 to forgetting to pack reusable water bottles in your carry-on), there are ways you can make travel more sustainable.

Brandless, the company with a mission to create simple, high-quality products with the environment in mind, just launched its first-ever travel line — and you're going to want everything. The collection includes a checked bag, carry-on, travel pouch, travel organizer, belt bag, foldable backpack, tote, and packing cubes all designed to stand the test of time and limit your environmental impact.

Not only are the travel essentials stylish and streamlined, but the entire line was made using recycled PET plastic so you can feel good about taking the pieces on your next trip. In fact, the collection as a whole keeps the equivalent of 80 16-ounce recycled plastic water bottles from ending up in landfills or the ocean.

All of the items come in a classic black color that will never go out of style. While they look sleek, they were also made with functionality in mind. The nesting checked suitcase and carry-on bag feature lightweight shells with reinforced corners that sit on 360-degree spinner wheels. Plus, they even come with TSA-approved locks to keep all of your belongings safe and secure, along with storage bags and lining also made of recycled PET plastic.

Then there are the accessories, like the on-trend belt bag and always helpful packing cubes, organizer, and pouch. Of course, these are also made with recycled PET plastic to deliver on both function and sustainability. Lastly, the foldable backpack and foldable tote are perfect for weekend getaways since they easily fold up to fit neatly inside a larger piece of luggage when not in use. While these foldable accessories are not available to shop just yet, they're coming soon.

Prices for the brand new travel collection start at just $18, and you can start shopping right now.

