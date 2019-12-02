The Best Luggage Deals for Cyber Monday

December 02, 2019
For some frugal travel lovers, investing in luggage may seem hard to justify. $500 could mean a stylish new carry-on or a round-trip flight to Chiang Mai to experience the Lantern Festival with the good-enough backpack you've had for years. But we'll be the first to assert that a well-made piece of luggage can totally change the packing and traveling experience.

A truly savvy traveler will get that investment piece without paying full price. And two of the best days of the year to buy high-quality items at affordable prices? Cyber Monday, of course. 

This year, we scoured the web to find the very best deals for travelers — whether they're hoping to book trips on the cheap or shopping for comfortable shoes, travel gear, and luggage at deeply discounted prices. There are some great suitcases up to 70% off at retailers like eBags, Macy's, and Walmart.

In the luggage category, we've rounded up some of the top deals out there on favorite brands like Samsonite, Tumi, and Travelpro. Highlighted below, you'll find carry-on suitcases, luggage sets, packable backpacks, garment bags, and much more of the best luggage on sale for Cyber Monday. 

Save up to 85% Off Luggage at eBags

See the deals at ebags.com and use the code 'CYBER.'

Save up to 50% Off Samsonite Luggage on Amazon

See all the deals on amazon.com.

Travelpro Crew 11 21" Carry-On Expandable Spinner Suitcase with USB charging port

To buy: amazon.com, $160 (originally $460)

Samsonite Spin Tech 4.0 25" Spinner Suitcase

To buy: macys.com, $136 with code CYBER (originally $340)

Samsonite Englewood 3 Piece Expandable Hardside Spinner Luggage Set

To buy: ebags.com, $215 with code CYBER (originally $540)

Lipault Paris Original Plume Spinner 72/26 Packing Case

To buy: zappos.com, $195 (originally $280)

Tegra-Lite® Max International 29-Inch Expandable Carry-On

To buy: nordstrom.com, $588 (originally $1,050)

Travelpro Crew 11 Bi-Fold Garment Bag

To buy: macys.com, $116 with code CYBER (originally $360)

Ricardo Palm Springs 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase

To buy: macys.com, $84 with code CYBER (originally $260)

Save up to $150 on Paravel

You can save $20 off $100 with the code PVL20, $75 off $300 with the code PVL75, and $150 off $500 with the code PVL150 on tourparavel.com (excludes travel kits).

Delsey Air Quest Carry-On Spinner with Bonus Duffel

To buy: macys.com, $80 (originally $300)

Lipault Paris By The Seine Nano Backpack

To buy: ebags.com, $80 (originally $380)

Samsonite Freeform 24" Spinner

To buy: zappos.com, $152 (originally $380)

eBags Haswell Weekender Duffel

To buy: ebags.com, $55 with code CYBER (originally $100)

State Bags Kane Backpack

To buy: nordstrom.com, $40 (originally $80)

eBags Kalya Underseat Carry-on 2.0 With USB Port

To buy: ebags.com, $45 (originally $140)

