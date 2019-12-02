The Best Luggage Deals for Cyber Monday

For some frugal travel lovers, investing in luggage may seem hard to justify. $500 could mean a stylish new carry-on or a round-trip flight to Chiang Mai to experience the Lantern Festival with the good-enough backpack you've had for years. But we'll be the first to assert that a well-made piece of luggage can totally change the packing and traveling experience.

A truly savvy traveler will get that investment piece without paying full price. And two of the best days of the year to buy high-quality items at affordable prices? Cyber Monday, of course.

This year, we scoured the web to find the very best deals for travelers — whether they're hoping to book trips on the cheap or shopping for comfortable shoes, travel gear, and luggage at deeply discounted prices. There are some great suitcases up to 70% off at retailers like eBags, Macy's, and Walmart.

In the luggage category, we've rounded up some of the top deals out there on favorite brands like Samsonite, Tumi, and Travelpro. Highlighted below, you'll find carry-on suitcases, luggage sets, packable backpacks, garment bags, and much more of the best luggage on sale for Cyber Monday.