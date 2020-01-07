The Best Weekender Bags for Every Style

Image zoom Courtesy of Retailers

As much as we'd all love to be jetting off to Europe for 10 days at a time, the average American doesn't have the time for more than one or two major getaways a year. Weekends, on the other hand? Those we can do. But even the chronic overpackers among us (ahem, hi) can admit that nothing feels sillier than schlepping your roll-aboard along on a 48-hour trip.

Related: 11 Leather Overnight Bags That Will Last You Forever

Enter the unsung workhorse of every traveler's luggage collection: the weekender. The ideal pick is not too big (or it'll weigh you down) and not too small (or you won't be able to fit extra shoes), sturdy enough that you won't need to baby it, and stylish enough that you'll feel confident hauling it to beach bungalows, mountain cabins, city apartment rentals, and wherever else your weekend travels take you.

Ahead, we've collected the best weekend bags for a variety of budgets — from $30 to $3,000 — and taste. Read on, then start scoping out your next weekend destination.

Dagne Dover Large Landon Carryall

Image zoom Courtesy of Dagne Dover

Made with premium neoprene (which is lightweight, squishable, and durable) and packed with pockets, this popular weekender bag scores high marks on the practicality front. And on the style side, there's a full slate of pretty patterns and colors to choose from. It comes sized in small, medium, and extra large, but the large is our Goldilocks size for a long weekend.

To buy: dagnedover.com, $185 for the large

Sole Society Mason Weekend Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Faux leather has come a long way since the days of the peeling, plasticky stuff, and this weekend bag will give you the look and feel of the real thing without the price tag. It’s stylistically versatile thanks to the cognac color and clean construction, so it’s a top pick for Sperry-clad preppies and woodsy buffalo-plaid-wearing hipsters alike.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $90

Everlane ReNew Transit Weekender

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

Thanks to Everlane’s transparent pricing model, this ethically made weekender costs a fraction of what it would at a traditional department store. The sleek water-resistant bag made from recycled polyester, which comes in black, taupe, and off-white, suits a range of styles, and the size is just right for hauling all the stuff you’ll need for a short getaway while still fitting easily in the overhead compartment.

To buy: everlane.com, $88

Lululemon Out Of Range Duffel 33L

Image zoom Courtesy of Lululemon

Call it the Mary Poppins effect: fill up this sporty Lululemon weekender and you’ll wonder how so much stuff can cram in such a reasonably sized bag. It comes with a dedicated pocket for your laptop and the whole thing is water-repellent, so your stuff will stay dry in a downpour (even if you don’t).

To buy: lululemon.com, $158

Filson 48-Hour Duffle Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

For a timeless, rugged look and heirloom-quality construction, you can’t get better than duffels from American heritage brand Filson. The brand tests their gear on real-life customers who haul their bags hunting, fishing, and even dog-sledding, so this bag is guaranteed to weather every weekend trip you lug it on — and that waxy cloth will only look better with age.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $475

Ted Baker Ander Duffle Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

This minimalist bag from Ted Baker would look just as good with sleek stilettos as with a polished brogue. And though fashion-forward often implies less-than-functional, this weekender brings utility and style in equal measure.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $289

Cuyana Classic Weekender

Image zoom Courtesy of Cuyana

Don't let the polished look of Cuyana's largest travel bag fool you, it's built to last. The Turkish canvas exterior can stand up to repeated overpacking while the Vachetta leather details will gain a nice patina with age. Also, we're quick to award bonus points any time there's an external pocket for easy passport-keeping.

To buy: cuyana.com, $185

Hook & Albert Garment Weekender

Image zoom Courtesy of Hook & Albert

Keep dresses or suits from wrinkling by zipping them into this sneaky leather duffel, which is actually a garment bag in disguise. There are even specific spots for shoes and accessories, too.

To buy: hookandalbert.com, $640

KNOMO London Sedley Boarding Tote

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

We can’t sing the praises of this bag enough. It’s spare but polished, made of lightweight, stain-resistant nylon, and hits the sweet spot of form and function. The interior offers plenty of pockets for keeping your stuff organized, and it’s got wheels and a retractable handle hidden in a zip pocket, so you can roll it through the terminal if you overpack.

To buy: amazon.com, $329

Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Don’t be fooled by the affordable price tag: Herschel’s bags can stand up to years of wear and tear. This one is roomy enough for a weekend getaway, but not too huge to be impractical for everyday use — stash your work essentials plus a spare set of exercise clothes in the separate bottom compartment so you can take an impromptu spin class without lugging a gym bag around.

To buy: amazon.com, $80

Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Weekender

Image zoom Courtesy of Lo & Sons

This workhorse bag counts lifestyle bloggers, moms, and T+L editors among its devotees. With interior and exterior pockets for organizing your stuff, a drop-strap that makes hauling it around easy, and a bottom zip compartment for keeping shoes or dirty clothes separate, it’s a practical pick for long weekend excursions. The relaxed-chic look in a range of shades is just the icing on the cake.

To buy: loandsons.com, $153

L.L.Bean Waxed Canvas Duffle Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of L.L.Bean

This bag is sturdy (that canvas is tested to hold up to 500 pounds), tastefully spare (those contrasting straps always look good), and offers just the right amount of customization (liven things up with a bright color or a monogram, or stick to this classic colorblock).

To buy: llbean.com, $160

Mark & Graham Canvas Leather Weekender Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of Mark and Graham

If you’re eyeing this classic cotton-canvas carry-all, a weekend in a fittingly nautical locale is practically mandatory. Buy this — monogramming optional — then book next summer’s jaunt to Kennebunkport.

To buy: markandgraham.com, $199

Leatherology Kessler Medium Duffle

Image zoom Courtesy of Leatherology

If leather is what you're looking for, this buttery-soft duffel from Leatherology is perfect for you. It's made from full grain leather and is available in six colors. The bag features a classic design with several exterior and interior pockets to help keep you organized.

To buy: leatherology.com, $315

Bottega Veneta Medium Duffel Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

This bag from Bottega Veneta is admittedly a splurge. But if you’ve got the budget for it, tons of thoughtful details — durable leather in an understated basket-weave pattern, a locking zip, Italian craftsmanship — make it a better buy than some equally spendy options.

To buy: bottegaveneta.com, $3,870

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.