Finding a duffel or weekender bag with various compartments, a waterproof exterior, and a separate shoe section isn't all that difficult. Finding one that's easy to store, comes in a variety of sizes, and won't cost you more than $35 is a bit more tricky, but you'll find all of that in this foldable bag from Amazon.

This tear-resistant, waterproof piece of luggage from Canway has so many impressive features, it just may convince you to never use another bag again. The inexpensive duffel features six separate pockets including a ventilated laundry and shoe compartment as well as a luggage sleeve. The super lightweight bag, which starts at just $27, comes in five colors and three sizes that fold down into a sleek, easy-to-pack 10-inch square. It's no wonder it has racked up nearly 400 perfect reviews on Amazon.

The heavy duty bag is designed to be durable yet lightweight. Weighing less than two pounds, it's around 80 percent lighter than your average piece of lightweight luggage (which typically weighs around 7 to 12 pounds), but features just about the same storage capacity. And with its tear-resistant polyester fabric, reinforced zippers, and two-year warranty, you can throw a ton inside and expect it to hold up.

Several Amazon shoppers rave about the weekender bag, claiming it far surpassed their expectations. "[I've] been looking for a hospital bag since my wife will be having our first born next month. I'll admit, I didn't have high expectations but wow — this is a nice duffel bag," one reviewer wrote. "[It's] very spacious, really nice zippers, very simple, folds up and zips itself into a little square, and that shoe compartment is a really cool idea. If you are in the market for a duffel bag do yourself a favor, just get this one and save yourself some time."

Get yourself the 65-liter, 85-liter, or 115-liter size and use it as a weekender bag, gym duffel, military bag, or carry on piece for all sorts of travels. Since it takes up little space when folded, you can also throw it into your suitcase in case you need extra space to carry home souvenirs or other items.

"We weren't looking for a statement piece of luggage or anything fancy," another reviewer wrote. "In fact, we would have been happy throwing it away if we didn't have enough stuff to fill it, but it is attractive, easy to use, and enormous. It held up for a round trip from the US to India, seven hotel changes, and a three hour flight from Jaipur to Goa, carrying as much as we could fit into it. I love how it collapses and zips into its own little storage pouch. This is a great item at a great price. I'd buy it again in a second!"