Amazon Shoppers Consistently Give This Luggage Brand 5 Stars — Here Are Our Top Picks to Buy Now

There is certain criteria for good luggage among travelers that’s non-negotiable. It must be high-quality, but it also has to include the necessities, like meeting carry-on size restrictions, having durable zippers and plenty of storage, being lightweight enough to hoist into an overhead bin — and, of course, 360-degree spinner wheels. Travelpro, which more than 90 (!) airlines use, checks all of those boxes.

As the brand that launched the original rollaboard suitcase in 1987, Travelpro knows what it means to make quality travel bags that age well. It’s a brand not known for chic suitcases or fully customizable carry-on bags; rather, Travelpro prides itself on extensive product testing and listening to its customers (including pilots and flight attendants) to make improvements. On Amazon, the brand collectively has thousands of five-star reviews and counting, with shoppers testifying that its durable and functional bags are meant “to work and live out of.”

Not only does the brand put each suitcase through more than 15 different trials in its quality control labs — think distance, durability, and temperature to ensure the fabrics, wheels, zippers, and handles can sustain frequent wear and tear — but the company strives to make bags for every type of traveler and trip. The product range extends to backpacks, briefcases, and under-the-seat personal item bags.

Personally, we swear by its carry-on suitcases, especially the Travelpro Maxlite 5 series, which Amazon shoppers have reviewed more than 1,000 times. Like many of Travelpro’s different luggage series, you can buy the Travelpro Maxlite 5 as a set or individually in four different sizes: a 21-inch carry-on, a checked 25-inch suitcase, a checked 29-inch suitcase, and an international carry-on.

And if you’re a traveler who prefers to check bags regardless of flight duration, Travelpro has checked-size luggage options for you too. Every bag comes with a lifetime warranty, so you don’t have to worry about how it’ll come back through baggage claim — the brand covers airline-inflicted damage, too.

While there’s no harm in having a full collection of Travelpro luggage, we’ve highlighted the best features of our favorite Travelpro Maxlite suitcases and bags below.

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Lightweight Carry-on 21” Expandable Softside Luggage

A half-pound lighter than the Travelpro Maxlite 4 line, this bag is part of Travelpro’s lightest luggage collection to date. While there are three other sizes of suitcases within the Maxlite family, this carry-on suitcase is our top pick because it has everything you’d need for any quick trip. It’s equipped with an easy-glide two-position handle, a handy front pocket, and a roomy interior that can hold up to 46 liters. Plus, you don’t have to only rock black luggage — this line comes in eight colors to match your travel style.

To buy: amazon.com, from $120 (originally $140)

Travelpro Lightweight Expandable Rollaboard Luggage

Available in three sizes, the Travelpro Expandable collection is useful for when you may have just slightly overpacked. The bags have a built-in two-inch expansion that allows you to comfortably pack bulkier items like shoes and sweaters.

To buy: amazon.com, from $110

Travelpro Platinum Elite Luggage

What’s different about Travelpro’s Platinum Elite line is its external USB port and built-in exterior power bank pocket to keep your phone and other tech gadgets charged while on the go. And for those who love a suitcase that comes with built-in organizers, this bag has plenty, including six different interior pockets. This is also the only Travelpro line that uses magnetic technology in the wheels, which allows them to roll straight in any direction.

To buy: amazon.com, $202 (originally $300)

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage

If you prefer hardside over softside luggage, this is one of Travelpro’s chicest bags, and it’s available in five different sizes. With the hardside protection, you don’t have to worry about damage if you’re checking your bag, and if you’re obsessed with keeping your bag organized, this suitcase comes with a hold-down strap to ensure clothes, shoes, and toiletries stay put.

To buy: amazon.com, from $105 (originally $150)

Travelpro Luggage Maxlite 5 15” Lightweight Carry-on Rolling Under Seat Bag

For shorter trips, this under-the-seat bag is a lifesaver. Whether you’re on a quick business trip or just prefer to not carry too much on board, this 15-inch suitcase is the ideal bag size for you. It’s fully loaded with compartments, too, including three exterior pockets, an interior padded laptop sleeve, and a removable garment bag.

To buy: amazon.com, $110 (originally $130)